Coronavirus India News: The death toll has crossed the grim mark of 2.62 lakh after the country reported 4,000 fresh fatalities. This is the third straight day when India has reported over 4,000 COVID-19 deaths.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's active COVID-19 caseload on Friday dropped to 37.04 lakh after the country reported 3.43 lakh fresh cases while 3.44 lakh patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to over 2 crore.

However, the death toll on Friday crossed the grim mark of 2.62 lakh after the country reported 4,000 fresh fatalities. This is the third straight day when India has reported over 4,000 COVID-19 deaths. The country has reported 4,120 fatalities on Thursday while it had recorded 4,205 deaths on Wednesday.

Currently, India's total caseload stands at 2.40 crore-mark of which 15.41 per cent are active cases. On the other hand, the recovery rate has improved to 83.50 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.09 per cent, the lowest in the world.

Following is the statewise report of coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 214 6213 83 Andhra Pradesh 201042 1156666 9077 Arunachal Pradesh 2167 18871 72 Assam 43491 270079 1984 Bihar 96278 530314 3593 Chandigarh 8441 44343 609 Chhattisgarh 119450 761592 11289 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1056 8197 4 Delhi 77717 1274140 20618 Goa 32953 95240 1937 Gujarat 122847 593666 8840 Haryana 103140 555650 6238 Himachal Pradesh 40008 108534 2131 Jammu and Kashmir 52848 177948 2967 Jharkhand 48468 253490 4290 Karnataka 593098 1474678 20712 Kerala 439268 1605471 6150 Ladakh 1547 14208 161 Lakshadweep 1092 3290 13 Madhya Pradesh 108116 593752 6753 Maharashtra 535704 4654731 78857 Manipur 5569 31491 536 Meghalaya 3726 17582 268 Mizoram 2150 6204 23 Nagaland 3551 13528 177 Odisha 91701 482345 2251 Puducherry 16568 61336 1069 Punjab 79950 384702 11297 Rajasthan 211889 603319 6317 Sikkim 2946 7485 192 Tamil Nadu 183772 1298945 16768 Telangana 56917 456620 2867 Tripura 4034 35146 426 Uttarakhand 78304 189261 4245 Uttar Pradesh 204658 1359676 16646 West Bengal 130213 930886 12857 Total 3704893 20079599 262317

(Disclaimer: The informative mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

India has been hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that has led to an unprecedented spike in daily cases, forcing most of the states and union territories (UTs) to impose lockdowns and night curfews again to break the chain of the transmission of the virus.

The second wave of the pandemic has also led to an acute shortage of vaccines in the country. However, the Union Health Ministry has said that India will have 216 crore vaccine doses by the year-end that will be sufficient to inoculate all citizens in the country.

It has also invited private firms to produce Bharat Biotech's Covaxin to meet the shortage amid the ongoing third phase of the vaccination drive that aims to inoculate those in the age group of 18 to 44 years.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma