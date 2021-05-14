India records 3.43 lakh fresh cases, 4,000 deaths as active cases drop to 37.04 lakh
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's active COVID-19 caseload on Friday dropped to 37.04 lakh after the country reported 3.43 lakh fresh cases while 3.44 lakh patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to over 2 crore.
However, the death toll on Friday crossed the grim mark of 2.62 lakh after the country reported 4,000 fresh fatalities. This is the third straight day when India has reported over 4,000 COVID-19 deaths. The country has reported 4,120 fatalities on Thursday while it had recorded 4,205 deaths on Wednesday.
Currently, India's total caseload stands at 2.40 crore-mark of which 15.41 per cent are active cases. On the other hand, the recovery rate has improved to 83.50 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.09 per cent, the lowest in the world.
Following is the statewise report of coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|214
|6213
|83
|Andhra Pradesh
|201042
|1156666
|9077
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2167
|18871
|72
|Assam
|43491
|270079
|1984
|Bihar
|96278
|530314
|3593
|Chandigarh
|8441
|44343
|609
|Chhattisgarh
|119450
|761592
|11289
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1056
|8197
|4
|Delhi
|77717
|1274140
|20618
|Goa
|32953
|95240
|1937
|Gujarat
|122847
|593666
|8840
|Haryana
|103140
|555650
|6238
|Himachal Pradesh
|40008
|108534
|2131
|Jammu and Kashmir
|52848
|177948
|2967
|Jharkhand
|48468
|253490
|4290
|Karnataka
|593098
|1474678
|20712
|Kerala
|439268
|1605471
|6150
|Ladakh
|1547
|14208
|161
|Lakshadweep
|1092
|3290
|13
|Madhya Pradesh
|108116
|593752
|6753
|Maharashtra
|535704
|4654731
|78857
|Manipur
|5569
|31491
|536
|Meghalaya
|3726
|17582
|268
|Mizoram
|2150
|6204
|23
|Nagaland
|3551
|13528
|177
|Odisha
|91701
|482345
|2251
|Puducherry
|16568
|61336
|1069
|Punjab
|79950
|384702
|11297
|Rajasthan
|211889
|603319
|6317
|Sikkim
|2946
|7485
|192
|Tamil Nadu
|183772
|1298945
|16768
|Telangana
|56917
|456620
|2867
|Tripura
|4034
|35146
|426
|Uttarakhand
|78304
|189261
|4245
|Uttar Pradesh
|204658
|1359676
|16646
|West Bengal
|130213
|930886
|12857
|Total
|3704893
|20079599
|262317
(Disclaimer: The informative mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
India has been hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that has led to an unprecedented spike in daily cases, forcing most of the states and union territories (UTs) to impose lockdowns and night curfews again to break the chain of the transmission of the virus.
The second wave of the pandemic has also led to an acute shortage of vaccines in the country. However, the Union Health Ministry has said that India will have 216 crore vaccine doses by the year-end that will be sufficient to inoculate all citizens in the country.
It has also invited private firms to produce Bharat Biotech's Covaxin to meet the shortage amid the ongoing third phase of the vaccination drive that aims to inoculate those in the age group of 18 to 44 years.
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma
