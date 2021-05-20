Meanwhile, the daily fatalities witnessed a significant dip after registering over 4,000 deaths in the past few days. India recorded nearly 3,900 fatalities in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 2.87 lakh.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's total COVID-9 caseload crossed the grim milestone of 2.57 crore on Thursday after the country reported over 2.76 lakh cases during the last 24 hours. The number of new infections came on the day when the country conducted its highest single-day tests at over 20.55 lakh.

Meanwhile, the daily fatalities witnessed a significant dip after registering over 4,000 deaths in the past few days. India's death toll due to the deadly COVID-19 virus climbed up to more than 2.87 lakh after the country recorded nearly 3,900 fatalities during the last 24 hours.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday morning, India overall COVID-19 caseload stands at 2,57,72,400 after 2,76,070 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours. The death toll also reached 2,87,122 after 3,874 deaths were recorded during the same span of time.

The active cases have further reduced to 31,29,878, comprising 12.14 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 86.74 per cent, the data today showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,23,55,440, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.11 per cent, the data stated. Over 20.55 lakh samples were tested for the infection in the last 24 hours, accounting for the highest single-day tests so far.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit Indian state, reported 34,031 new coronavirus cases and 594 deaths in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, state health minister Rajesh Tope also informed that nearly 90 people have succumbed to the mucormycosis also known as Black Fungus in the state.

After Maharashtra, Kerala, with 32,762 new cases, recorded the most number of COVID cases in the last 24 hours pushing the infection count to 22,03,413, while the death toll mounted to 6,724 with 112 more deaths. As many as 48,413 persons have been cured, taking the total recoveries to 18,94,518, while 3,31,860 are undergoing treatment for the infection.

The number of recoveries continued to outnumber fresh COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, as the state on Wednesday reported 49,953 discharges, 34,281 new cases and 468 fatalities, the Health Department said. While the total number of infections stood at 23,06,655, the toll was 23,306.

Check the state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 229 6385 95 Andhra Pradesh 209736 1279110 9686 Arunachal Pradesh 2585 20125 89 Assam 49737 294831 2433 Bihar 58611 607420 4143 Chandigarh 6570 49701 656 Chhattisgarh 85868 833161 12182 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 656 9088 4 Delhi 45047 1339326 22346 Goa 22964 114793 2228 Gujarat 92617 669490 9340 Haryana 70758 638673 7076 Himachal Pradesh 35124 132421 2529 Jammu and Kashmir 50494 202039 3355 Jharkhand 28841 289333 4654 Karnataka 558911 1724438 23306 Kerala 332226 1894518 6724 Ladakh 1589 15158 171 Lakshadweep 1474 3974 18 Madhya Pradesh 77607 662949 7227 Maharashtra 404229 4978937 84371 Manipur 6817 33813 635 Meghalaya 5769 19596 379 Mizoram 2143 7271 30 Nagaland 4426 14298 234 Odisha 95392 546631 2378 Puducherry 17652 70615 1241 Punjab 70499 434930 12525 Rajasthan 153126 729168 7219 Sikkim 3092 8649 214 Tamil Nadu 253576 1426915 18734 Telangana 46946 490620 3037 Tripura 6325 36718 453 Uttarakhand 73172 221785 5325 Uttar Pradesh 123579 1502918 18352 West Bengal 131491 1045643 13733 Total# 3129878 22355440 287122





