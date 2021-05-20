India records 2.76 lakh COVID cases, 3,874 deaths in last 24 hours; active caseload dips to 31 lakh
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's total COVID-9 caseload crossed the grim milestone of 2.57 crore on Thursday after the country reported over 2.76 lakh cases during the last 24 hours. The number of new infections came on the day when the country conducted its highest single-day tests at over 20.55 lakh.
Meanwhile, the daily fatalities witnessed a significant dip after registering over 4,000 deaths in the past few days. India's death toll due to the deadly COVID-19 virus climbed up to more than 2.87 lakh after the country recorded nearly 3,900 fatalities during the last 24 hours.
According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday morning, India overall COVID-19 caseload stands at 2,57,72,400 after 2,76,070 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours. The death toll also reached 2,87,122 after 3,874 deaths were recorded during the same span of time.
The active cases have further reduced to 31,29,878, comprising 12.14 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 86.74 per cent, the data today showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,23,55,440, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.11 per cent, the data stated. Over 20.55 lakh samples were tested for the infection in the last 24 hours, accounting for the highest single-day tests so far.
Maharashtra, the worst-hit Indian state, reported 34,031 new coronavirus cases and 594 deaths in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, state health minister Rajesh Tope also informed that nearly 90 people have succumbed to the mucormycosis also known as Black Fungus in the state.
After Maharashtra, Kerala, with 32,762 new cases, recorded the most number of COVID cases in the last 24 hours pushing the infection count to 22,03,413, while the death toll mounted to 6,724 with 112 more deaths. As many as 48,413 persons have been cured, taking the total recoveries to 18,94,518, while 3,31,860 are undergoing treatment for the infection.
The number of recoveries continued to outnumber fresh COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, as the state on Wednesday reported 49,953 discharges, 34,281 new cases and 468 fatalities, the Health Department said. While the total number of infections stood at 23,06,655, the toll was 23,306.
Check the state-wise list here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|229
|6385
|95
|Andhra Pradesh
|209736
|1279110
|9686
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2585
|20125
|89
|Assam
|49737
|294831
|2433
|Bihar
|58611
|607420
|4143
|Chandigarh
|6570
|49701
|656
|Chhattisgarh
|85868
|833161
|12182
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|656
|9088
|4
|Delhi
|45047
|1339326
|22346
|Goa
|22964
|114793
|2228
|Gujarat
|92617
|669490
|9340
|Haryana
|70758
|638673
|7076
|Himachal Pradesh
|35124
|132421
|2529
|Jammu and Kashmir
|50494
|202039
|3355
|Jharkhand
|28841
|289333
|4654
|Karnataka
|558911
|1724438
|23306
|Kerala
|332226
|1894518
|6724
|Ladakh
|1589
|15158
|171
|Lakshadweep
|1474
|3974
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|77607
|662949
|7227
|Maharashtra
|404229
|4978937
|84371
|Manipur
|6817
|33813
|635
|Meghalaya
|5769
|19596
|379
|Mizoram
|2143
|7271
|30
|Nagaland
|4426
|14298
|234
|Odisha
|95392
|546631
|2378
|Puducherry
|17652
|70615
|1241
|Punjab
|70499
|434930
|12525
|Rajasthan
|153126
|729168
|7219
|Sikkim
|3092
|8649
|214
|Tamil Nadu
|253576
|1426915
|18734
|Telangana
|46946
|490620
|3037
|Tripura
|6325
|36718
|453
|Uttarakhand
|73172
|221785
|5325
|Uttar Pradesh
|123579
|1502918
|18352
|West Bengal
|131491
|1045643
|13733
|Total#
|3129878
|22355440
|287122
Posted By: Talibuddin Khan