India Records 201 New Covid-19 Cases In Last 24 Hours, Recovery Rate Stands At 98.8%

WITH growing concerns amid the rise in Covid cases globally, India recorded 201 cases in the last 24 hours said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

At present, the active cases in the country stand at 3,397 which accounts for 0.01 per cent of the total cases and the recovery rate is currently at 98.8 per cent.

Additionally, 183 people recovered in the last 24 hours, thereby taking the total recoveries to 4,41,42,791.

According to government data, more than 220 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far as a part of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

The daily positivity rate stood at 0.15 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.14 per cent.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a virtual meeting to review the situation of the virus and its related aspects in the county.

He also urged people to wear masks in crowded public places and stressed the need to ensure that the entire Covid infrastructure at all levels is maintained at a high level of preparedness in terms of equipment, processes, and human resources.

Meanwhile, on the same day, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "We are keeping an eye on the Covid situation in China. We have always helped other countries as the pharmacy of the world."

Assuring people of safety, the Union Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya informed that the government has initiated random RT-PCR sampling among the passengers arriving at International airports in the country amid the recent surge of Coronavirus infection in various countries including China, Japan, South Korea, France, and the United States.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) also alerted people and assured that the country will be able to deal with any eventualities with the "robust infrastructure in public as well as in private sector, dedicated manpower, pro-active leadership support from the Government and availability of sufficient medicines and vaccines".

(With inputs from agency)