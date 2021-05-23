India records 2.4 lakh fresh infections, 3,741 deaths as active cases drop to 28.05 lakh | Latest Updates
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The active COVID-19 cases in India dropped to 28.05 lakh on Sunday after the country reported just 2.40 lakh fresh infections in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that 3,741 deaths were recorded during the same period.
The Health Ministry further said that 3.55 lakh people recovered from the infection in the same time span, pushing India's recovery rate to 88.30 per cent, the highest in the world.
Currently, the total COVID-19 caseload in India stands at 2.65 crore out of which 2.34 crore have recovered. On the other hand, the death toll stands at 2.99 lakh while 19.50 crore people have been vaccinated so far.
Delhi, where the lockdown is scheduled to end on May 24, reported 2,260 new infections and 182 fatalities with a positivity rate of 3.58 per cent. Maharashtra, on the other hand, reported 26,133 new COVID-19 cases and 682 deaths, taking the tally to 55.53 lakh and the toll to 87,300 respectively.
West Bengal reported 18,863 fresh cases and 154 deaths while Uttar Pradesh saw a spike of 6,046 fresh cases and 226 fatalities. Telangana, on the other hand, reported 3,308 COVID-19 cases and 21 casualties whereas Rajasthan reported 6,103 positive cases and 115 deaths.
Here is the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/ T
|Active Cases
|Cured
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|278
|6441
|101
|Andhra Pradesh
|210683
|1341355
|10022
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2936
|20836
|95
|Assam
|55405
|307548
|2667
|Bihar
|44908
|636224
|4442
|Chandigarh
|5265
|52172
|692
|Chhattisgarh
|70540
|862660
|12494
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|531
|9390
|4
|Delhi
|31308
|1360898
|23013
|Goa
|18243
|124255
|2341
|Gujarat
|80127
|695026
|9523
|Haryana
|47993
|678220
|7415
|Himachal Pradesh
|28788
|146230
|2707
|Jammu and Kashmir
|49136
|214664
|3513
|Jharkhand
|22566
|301705
|4801
|Karnataka
|483225
|1891042
|24658
|Kerala
|289657
|2025319
|7170
|Ladakh
|1516
|15585
|176
|Lakshadweep
|2002
|4394
|22
|Madhya Pradesh
|62053
|691427
|7483
|Maharashtra
|354830
|5111095
|87300
|Manipur
|6390
|36258
|674
|Meghalaya
|7454
|20989
|435
|Mizoram
|2453
|7736
|31
|Nagaland
|4607
|14967
|271
|Odisha
|99091
|577983
|2456
|Puducherry
|17340
|75947
|1325
|Punjab
|61203
|459681
|13089
|Rajasthan
|122330
|779601
|7590
|Sikkim
|3194
|9393
|221
|Tamil Nadu
|284278
|1502537
|20046
|Telangana
|42959
|504970
|3106
|Tripura
|8011
|37625
|463
|Uttarakhand
|57929
|246806
|5734
|Uttar Pradesh
|94482
|1551716
|18978
|West Bengal
|131688
|1102772
|14208
|Total
|2805399
|23425467
|299266
(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
The Health Ministry on Saturday had said that the overall COVID-19 positivity rate has declined to 12.45 per cent, adding that the situation is stabilising. However, it said that the positivity rate is still over 10 per cent in 382 districts.
"In large parts of the country, the pandemic is stabilising, the positivity rate and active cases are reducing and recovery rate is rising. It is also being seen that an increase is being seen in other states so this is a mixed picture but overall there has been a decrease in case burden but we have a long way to go to handle this wave and we also have to ensure that there should be no laxity in the steps we take," news agency PTI quoted NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul as saying.
"As the situation improves we need to keep ensuring that the chain of transmission remains broken. In 382 districts, the positivity rate is over 10 per cent so there is still a long way to go to battle this particular wave," he said.
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma
