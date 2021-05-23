India Coronavirus News: The Health Ministry said that 3.55 lakh people recovered from the infection in the same time span, pushing India's recovery rate to 88.30 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The active COVID-19 cases in India dropped to 28.05 lakh on Sunday after the country reported just 2.40 lakh fresh infections in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that 3,741 deaths were recorded during the same period.

The Health Ministry further said that 3.55 lakh people recovered from the infection in the same time span, pushing India's recovery rate to 88.30 per cent, the highest in the world.

Currently, the total COVID-19 caseload in India stands at 2.65 crore out of which 2.34 crore have recovered. On the other hand, the death toll stands at 2.99 lakh while 19.50 crore people have been vaccinated so far.

Delhi, where the lockdown is scheduled to end on May 24, reported 2,260 new infections and 182 fatalities with a positivity rate of 3.58 per cent. Maharashtra, on the other hand, reported 26,133 new COVID-19 cases and 682 deaths, taking the tally to 55.53 lakh and the toll to 87,300 respectively.

West Bengal reported 18,863 fresh cases and 154 deaths while Uttar Pradesh saw a spike of 6,046 fresh cases and 226 fatalities. Telangana, on the other hand, reported 3,308 COVID-19 cases and 21 casualties whereas Rajasthan reported 6,103 positive cases and 115 deaths.

Here is the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/ T Active Cases Cured Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 278 6441 101 Andhra Pradesh 210683 1341355 10022 Arunachal Pradesh 2936 20836 95 Assam 55405 307548 2667 Bihar 44908 636224 4442 Chandigarh 5265 52172 692 Chhattisgarh 70540 862660 12494 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 531 9390 4 Delhi 31308 1360898 23013 Goa 18243 124255 2341 Gujarat 80127 695026 9523 Haryana 47993 678220 7415 Himachal Pradesh 28788 146230 2707 Jammu and Kashmir 49136 214664 3513 Jharkhand 22566 301705 4801 Karnataka 483225 1891042 24658 Kerala 289657 2025319 7170 Ladakh 1516 15585 176 Lakshadweep 2002 4394 22 Madhya Pradesh 62053 691427 7483 Maharashtra 354830 5111095 87300 Manipur 6390 36258 674 Meghalaya 7454 20989 435 Mizoram 2453 7736 31 Nagaland 4607 14967 271 Odisha 99091 577983 2456 Puducherry 17340 75947 1325 Punjab 61203 459681 13089 Rajasthan 122330 779601 7590 Sikkim 3194 9393 221 Tamil Nadu 284278 1502537 20046 Telangana 42959 504970 3106 Tripura 8011 37625 463 Uttarakhand 57929 246806 5734 Uttar Pradesh 94482 1551716 18978 West Bengal 131688 1102772 14208 Total 2805399 23425467 299266

(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

The Health Ministry on Saturday had said that the overall COVID-19 positivity rate has declined to 12.45 per cent, adding that the situation is stabilising. However, it said that the positivity rate is still over 10 per cent in 382 districts.

"In large parts of the country, the pandemic is stabilising, the positivity rate and active cases are reducing and recovery rate is rising. It is also being seen that an increase is being seen in other states so this is a mixed picture but overall there has been a decrease in case burden but we have a long way to go to handle this wave and we also have to ensure that there should be no laxity in the steps we take," news agency PTI quoted NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul as saying.

"As the situation improves we need to keep ensuring that the chain of transmission remains broken. In 382 districts, the positivity rate is over 10 per cent so there is still a long way to go to battle this particular wave," he said.

