New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the downward trend, India, during the last 24 hours reported over 1.32 lakh new COVID-19 taking the overall caseload in the country to over 2.85 crore, while the death toll due to the deadly pathogen also crossed the grim milestone of 3.40 lakh fatalities after the country registered over 2,700 deaths during the same span of time.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Friday morning, India registered 1,32,364 fresh infections of COVID-19 taking the overall caseload in the country to 2,85,74,350. The death toll also climbed up subsequently and reached 3,40,702 after 2,713 fresh fatalities were recorded from across the country during the span of 24 hours.

The active cases were recorded below 20 lakh for the fourth consecutive day. As per the data, The active cases have reduced to 16,35,993 comprising 5.73 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 93.08 per cent. A net decline of 77,420 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

A total of 20,75,428 tests were conducted on Thursday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 35,74,33,846. The daily positivity was recorded at 6.38 per cent. It has been less than 10 per cent for 11 consecutive days, while the weekly positivity rate has declined to 7.27 per cent.

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for 22 consecutive days. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,65,97,655, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent, the data stated.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan