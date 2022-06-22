A healthcare worker collects the swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 testing in Gurugram. (ANI Image)

India on Wednesday reported 12,249 fresh coronavirus infections and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said, adding that the active Covid-19 cases in the country went up by over 2,300.

The country's overall Covid numbers have increased to 4,33,31,645 cases, 5,24,903 deaths and 81,687 active cases, the ministry said.

The number of active cases rose by 2,374 from Tuesday to stand at 81,687, and now constitute 0.19 per cent of the total infections.

The country's COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.60 per cent as the number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 4,27,25,055. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.

According to the ministry, 196.45 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020. It surpassed the grim milestone of four crore cases on January 25 this year.

The 13 new fatalities include eight from Kerala and one each from Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

