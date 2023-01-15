India Ready To Tackle Contingency On China Border: Gen Manoj Pande At Army Day Event

ON OCCASION of the annual Army Day celebrations in Bengaluru on Sunday, Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande said that the Indian army is maintaining a strong defence posture along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), and is ready to deal with any contingency.

In his address, Gen Manoj Pande said the northern border region has been peaceful and steps have been taken to maintain peace through established protocol and existing mechanisms.

Last year, Army firmly faced security-related challenges & ensured security of borders actively & strongly. Army took steps to improve capability development, force restructuring & training. It also further strengthened its preparations for future wars: Army chief Gen Manoj Pande

Referring to the situation along the western border, the Army Chief said the ceasefire continues at LOC and there has been a substantial reduction in violations. However, the terror infrastructure still remains on another side of the border.

There have been definite improvements in security situation in northeastern regions. Indian Army has played an important role in bringing down level of violence &making insurgents leave the path of violence. Most insurgent groups have signed peace agreements with Govt: Army chief

In a veiled attack on Pakistan, the Army Chief said though ceasefire violations saw a dip along the western border, still there is a terror infrastructure on the other side and several proxy outfits have resorted to targeted killings to gain visibility.

"Army, along with other security forces, is determined to foil all such attempts. Our counter-infiltration grid is continuously foiling the infiltration from there," he said.

Pointing to the attempts to smuggle arms and drugs into Jammu and Punjab border regions using drones, General Pande said counter-drone jammers were being used against such activities.

Meanwhile, the 75th Army Day started with the opening ceremony which concluded "Guard of Honour" to the chief guest of the event, Army chief Gen Manoj Pande. The army chief reviewed the parade ceremony of different troops of the Indian army. The different regiments of the army showed their talents in front of the chief guest starting with their enthusiastic parade.

Chief of Army Staff conveyed felicitations and warm wishes to All Ranks of the Indian Army, Veterans and their Families on the occasion of 75th Army Day.