New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the standoff between India and China along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Friday told the Parliament's Standing Committee on Defence that Indian Armed forces are ready for any eventuality.

Rawat told the committee that the Defence forces have taken adequate measures to thwart any Chinese attempt to further change or alter the status quo along the LAC, and will give a befitting reply in case of any misadventure that takes place along the border, NDTV reported.



Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who has questioned the Central government on several occasions over its handling of the border row with China, was also present at the meeting, the channel reported.

Earlier in the day, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and had a key security review meeting with General Rawat and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. The meeting, where the situation along the LAC in Ladakh was discussed, was also attended by tri-services chiefs.

The Indian Army and Air Force have been on alert mode since the deadly clashes in Galwan Valley, in which at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed. According to an American intelligence report, the Chinese side also suffered around 40 casualties, including dead and injured, in the Galwan clashes. Armies of the two Asian superpowers have been engaged in a bitter standoff along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. Both India and China have accused each other of crossing the Line of Actual Control and provocation.

A report citing government officials had earlier claimed that while the situation along the LAC remains tense and volatile, the two countries have not yet reached the threshold of war and will try to ingage in more and more talks to resolve the months long standoff.













Posted By: Lakshay Raja