India Raises US Envoy's Visit To PoK With Washington, Explains Stance On Rights Situation In China

THE INDIAN government has expressed its concerns about the recent visit to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir by the US Ambassador to Islamabad, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday.

Additionally, India conveyed its disapproval of the US ambassador to Pakistan's meetings in PoK.

"We conveyed our objections to US over visit to Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir by US Ambassador to Islamabad," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

On being asked about the conditions at the Line of Actual Control, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said that the situation is still not normal.

"The situation is still not normal. Some positive steps have been taken, but some more need to be taken. "

Meanwhile, Bagchi also gave his clarification on India's abstaining from voting on a draft resolution on the Uyghur issue in the United Nations Human Rights Council(UNHCR) on Thursday.

Bagchi said the decision to abstain from the UN Human Rights Commission's vote on the rights situation in China's Xinjiang was in keeping with the custom of not voting on country-specific resolutions. India did not vote in favour of a UNHRC resolution requesting discussion of the human rights situation in Xinjiang.

"It's in line with practice of not voting on country-specific resolutions," said Bagchi.

According to the MEA, six Indian prisoners have died in Pakistani custody in the last nine months, including five fishermen.

"There have been an increasing number of deaths of fishermen in recent times. Six Indian prisoners, out of which five of them were fishermen, have died in Pakistani custody. They completed their sentences but were illegally detained by Pakistan. "

The incident occurred on Thursday when a ship from the Pakistan Maritime Agency was patrolling in the eastern maritime region and found six Indian fishermen in the water.

MEA spokesperson Bagchi described these incidents as alarming.

"These incidents are alarming. The matter has been raised by our high commission in Islamabad. Pakistan is duty bound to maintain the safety and security of Indian prisoners. "