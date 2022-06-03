Lucknow | ANI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India progressed on the mantra of reform, perform, and transform while focusing on policy and stability, coordination and ease of doing business.

PM Modi's remarks came during his address at the Ground Breaking Ceremony in the UP Investors Summit in Lucknow on Friday.

"We recently completed 8 years of central governance. In these years, we progressed on the mantra of reform, perform, transform; focussed on policy stability, coordination and ease of doing business," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also congratulated the youth of Uttar Pradesh for agreements of investment of over Rs 80,000 crore which have been done on Friday.

"Today agreements of investment of more than Rs 80,000 crore have been done here. This record investment will create thousands of employment opportunities. I congratulate the youth of UP for it as they will be most benefitted from it," he stated.

He said that Indians should be proud of India's growth story. "Every Indian will be proud of India's growth story, according to which, we are the fastest growing economy among the G20 nations, the second-largest nation of internet users and holds the second position in the Global Retail Index," he added.

The Prime Minister also said that India is the third-largest energy consumer country and has a registered record Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

"One Nation One Tax, One Nation One Grid, One Nation Mobility Card, One Nation One Ration Card are the steps which set an example of our efforts for easy compliance and ease of doing business," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were also present at the event.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma