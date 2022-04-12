Washington | Jagran News Desk: In a strong response to criticism of India's purchase of Russian oil, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said India's total purchases of Russian oil for one month were less than what Europe does in one afternoon.

"I noticed you refer to oil purchases. If you are looking at energy purchases from Russia, I would suggest that your attention should be focused on Europe. We do buy some energy, which is necessary for our energy security. But I suspect looking at the figures, probably our total purchases for the month would be less than what Europe does in an afternoon," Jaishankar said when asked about India's oil purchase from Russia.

Jaishankar said India has made a number of statements (on the Russia-Ukraine war) that outline its position in the United Nations, in the Indian Parliament, and in other forums. "And briefly, what those positions state is that we are against the conflict. We are for dialogue and diplomacy. We are for urgent cessation of violence, and we are prepared to contribute in whatever way to these objectives," he asserted.

The Indian Foreign Minister further said there is no domain in which India and the US are not cooperating and the nature of our opportunities and challenges are such that they are more effectively addressed through a cross-cutting dialogue. Jaishankar said the collaboration between both countries has grown well beyond its bilateral scope and has a visible impact on global issues.

"We can truly assert that there is virtually no domain on which we are not cooperating with each other, the nature of our opportunities and challenges are such that they are more effectively addressed through a cross-cutting dialogue," he said.

"As we meet for the fourth time we can take satisfaction in the strength of the progress that we have made whether it's our USD 160 billion trade account, our 200,000 students, our highest recorded investment levels, or our rapidly growing energy trade. The yardsticks to measure growing closeness tell their own story," Jaishankar added.

"Our collaboration has grown well beyond his bilateral scope and now has a visible impact on global impact as well; it could be addressing the COVID-19 challenge, taking climate actions, ensuring maritime security or promoting critical technology. What India and US do together will make a difference," he said.

Speaking about the Indo-Pacific, he said, "A significant focus of our engagement pertains to the Indo-Pacific. We have seen, particularly over the last year, both an elevation and intensification of the Quad. Our achievements in this regard have a larger resonance. Today, we'll review all these matters and more."

US-India 2+2 Ministerial between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was held on Monday at Washington.



(With ANI, PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan