'India Police State, Modi A King,' Says Rahul After Detention Over Protest Against Sonia Gandhi's ED Grilling

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday was detained by the Delhi police for protesting against the questioning of his mother Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald newspaper case. Apart from Gandhi, 50 other Congress leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge and Digvijay Singh were also detained and taken to the Kingsway police camp in New Delhi.

Prior to his detention, Rahul Gandhi trained his guns on PM Modi and said that he is a 'king' and has made the nation a police state. "They (Police) are not allowing us to sit at Vijay Chowk. This is the reality of India that it is a Police state, it is the truth. Modiji is a raja", the Congress MP from Wayanad said.

Subsequently, the Congress parliamentarians, including Rahul Gandhi, sat in the middle of the road near Parliament, holding placards and raising slogans against the probe agency ED and the Central government. Later, Rahul Gandhi among several other leaders was detained by the police and taken to new police lines, Kingsway Police camp in a bus.

"Look at the dictatorship, cannot hold peaceful demonstrations, cannot discuss inflation and unemployment. By misusing the police and agencies, even by arresting us, you will never be able to silence us. Only 'Truth' will end this dictatorship," Rahul tweeted.

The former Congress president and the MPs had gathered at the Vijay Chowk to march towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan to give a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu over the alleged misuse of central agencies by the government but were stopped by the police. There was heavy police deployment, including paramilitary and Rapid Action Force. Initially, the police began detaining other leaders, including women MPs, and at last Deepender Singh Hooda and Rahul Gandhi were left on the spot.

The Congress MPs met earlier in the Parliament complex to decide on a strategy as party chief Sonia Gandhi appeared before the ED for questioning in a money laundering case pertaining to the National Herald newspaper, for the second time. They also staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in the complex. AICC general secretary Ajay Maken claimed they were denied permission to organise a satyagraha outside Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi.

The detentions came after Congress workers staged massive protests in the vicinity of their party headquarters against the questioning of Sonia Gandhi. The Congress chief reached the ED office at around 12 noon and was questioned for around 2 hours before she left for a lunch break at around 2 pm. She will rejoin the investigation at 3:30 pm, the ED officials said.

Sonia Gandhi was accompanied by Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi when she reached the ED office in Central Delhi. While Priyanka Gandhi stayed back at the ED office, Rahul Gandhi left soon after. Priyanka Gandhi stayed in another room at the ED office so she could meet her mother to provide her medicines or medical assistance if necessary, officials said.

Sonia Gandhi's first round of questioning was conducted on July 21 when several Congress leaders were detained as the party put a show of strength by staging nationwide demonstrations in support of the party chief.

Last month the ED questioned Rahul Gandhi on several occasions in the case. The case to investigate alleged financial irregularities under the PMLA was registered about nine months ago after a trial court took cognisance of an Income Tax Department probe carried out on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP in 2013.



