Known as the Yarlung Tsangbo in China, the Brahmaputra river flows from Tibet into India's Arunachal Pradesh. India is concerned that Chinese bids to control the flow of the river could lead to flash floods in the Indian region.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India is planning to build a 10 gigawatts hydropower project in Arunachal Pradesh to "mitigate the adverse impact of the Chinese dam projects,", according to a report by news agency Reuters. The reports of India's dam construction plans have come following China's plan to build dams on a section of the Brahmaputra river.

"The need of the hour is to have a big dam in Arunachal Pradesh to mitigate the adverse impact of the Chinese dam projects," the agency quoted TS Mehra, a senior official in India's federal water ministry, as saying.

"Our proposal is under consideration at the highest level in the government," Mehra said, adding the Indian plan would create a large water storage capacity to offset the impact of Chinese dams on flows.

The development has come amid strained ties between India and China over a territorial dispute along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh. Troops of both the countries are locked in a stand-off in Ladakh since May this year.

"India is facing China's terrestrial aggression in the Himalayas, maritime encroachments on its backyard and, as the latest news is a reminder, even water wars," Brahma Chellaney, a specialist on India-China ties, said in a tweet.

Earlier on Monday, Chinese state media reported the country could build up to 60 GW of hydropower capacity on a section of the Brahmaputra, citing a senior executive.

"Formally, we are telling them (the Chinese) that any project you undertake, should not cause an adverse impact on India. They have given an assurance, but we don't know how long their assurance will last," Mehra said, according to the agency.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma