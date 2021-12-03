New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least five COVID-19 vaccines will be ready to be inoculated for children aged above 2-year-old, the government informed Lok sabha on Friday in the ongoing Winter session of the parliament. Informing the Lok sabha on the status of anti COVID-19 vaccines for children in India, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has granted permission to conduct trial of five COVID-19 vaccine candidates in children and teenagers.

These five vaccines are -- Ahmedabad-based Cadila Healthcare's ZyCoV-D, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Serum Institute of India’s Covovax, Biological E's RBD, and Johnson & Johnson’s Ad 26COV.2S vaccine.

Zydus Cadila’s vaccine to be jabbed among teenagers in these states

Union Minister said that Ahmedabad-based Cadila Healthcare’s has conducted Phase-III clinical trials of ZyCov-D in the age group 12 and above. The triple-dose vaccine has received Emergency Use Approval by Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) and is expected to be jabbed among teenagers in the immediate future.



Earlier on Thursday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said that Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D will initially be used in seven states -- Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand, Bihar, and West Bengal.

Cadila Healthcare last month had said that it had received an order of one crore doses of ZyCoV-D to the Indian government at ₹265 per dose.

"Zydus Cadila has received an order to supply one crore doses of ZyCoV-D, the world's first Plasmid DNA Vaccine, to the Government of India at ₹265 per dose and the needle-free applicator being offered at ₹93 per dose, excluding GST," the pharma firm had said in a regulatory filing.

The three doses of ZyCoV-D are to be administered 28 days apart. The vaccine was given emergency use authorisation (EUA) by DCGI on August 20.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma