India, Pakistan Exchange List Of Nuclear Installations Through Diplomatic Channels

INDIA and Pakistan have exchanged a list of nuclear installations that cannot be attacked in the event of an escalation in hostilities. It is a part of a tradition or annual ritual that dates back to 1992 and has been continuing for more than three decades.

The two countries have also shared a list of prisoners held in their respective prisons. India, meanwhile, asked Pakistan to speed up the process of releasing 631 Indian fishermen and two civilian prisoners who have completed their jail terms, along with their boats, from Pakistan's custody.

"This is the 32nd consecutive exchange of such lists between the two countries, the first one having taken place on January 1, 1992," the MEA said.

According to the provisions of the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities, the list of nuclear installations and facilities was exchanged through diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Islamabad.

"India and Pakistan today exchanged, through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, the list of nuclear installations and facilities, covered under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between India and Pakistan," the MEA said in a statement.

"The list of nuclear installations and facilities in Pakistan was officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday," Pakistan's Foreign Office said.

India, while urging Pakistan to release 631 prisoners who have completed their jail terms, also urged Pakistan to provide immediate consular access to the remaining 30 fishermen and 22 civilian prisoners who have been in Pakistan's custody and are believed to be Indian.

The list exchange occurred at a time when bilateral relations were strained due to the Kashmir issue as well as cross-border terrorism.