Issuing a joint statement, the two sides said that DGMOs of India and Pakistan held discussions on Thursday over the established mechanism of hotline contact to review the situation "in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India and Pakistan on Thursday agreed to strictly observe ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and all other sectors from midnight of February 24 and 25 to maintain peace and tranquillity in the region.

Issuing a joint statement, the two sides said that Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan held discussions on Thursday over the established mechanism of hotline contact to review the situation "in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere".

"In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders, the two DGMOs agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have propensity to disturb peace and lead to violence," the statement read.

"Both sides reiterated that existing mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings will be utilised to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding," it added.

The situation at the LoC has been tensed over the last few days with regular ceasefire violations from Pakistan. On Wednesday, Army Chief General M M Naravane said that there is "definitely a great improvement" in the internal security situation in Jammu and Kashmir but Pakistan-promoted terror remains a threat.

He said Pakistan is committed to the strategy of supporting terrorism in all its forms as terrorist launchpads continue to be operated and terrorists continue to be there on the other side of the LoC looking for an opportunity to cross over.

"We are always wanting peace and tranquillity in our border areas, whether it be the western front or the northern front and the LAC (Line of Actual Control). Or whether it is on the Indo-Myanmar border, we are always looking for peace and tranquillity and our role is to ensure that so as to the rest of the nation can develop," General Naravane said.

He also said that the number of terrorist-initiated incidents has gone down so have the incidents of infiltration bids across the LoC. He added that there were no instance of stone pelting, no incidents of IED attacks.

"These are facts and figures which speak for themselves that there has been an improvement on the ground in the Jammu and Kashmir. However, that threat still remains a threat in being. The Pakistan angle and the terror angle still remain a threat in being," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma