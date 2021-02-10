India is on the track to exceed its commitments made at the 2015 Paris Sumit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the World Sustainable Development Summit 2021 on Wednesday.

India has reduced its emission intensity of the Gross Domestic Product by 24 per cent over 2005 levels and is well on the track to exceed its commitments made at the 2015 Paris Sumit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the World Sustainable Development Summit 2021 on Wednesday.

Emission intensity is the volume of emission per unit of GDP. India had made the commitment of reducing the parameter by 33-35 per cent by 2030.

In his address, the Prime Minister noted that India is on track to setting up 450 GW of renewable energy generating capacity by 2030. He said that the country's intent to combat climate change is "supported by concrete action" which is powered by "spirited" public efforts.

The Prime Minister remarked that the road to climate change is through is through climate justice, as he called for giving developed countries enough space to grow. "At the root of climate change is the principle of being large-hearted. Climate justice is also about thinking about the bigger and long-term picture."

PM Modi said that the country is on track to setting up 450 GW of renewable energy generating capacity by 2030. Highlighting his government's achievement towards combating climate change, the Prime Minister said that the Jal Jeevan Mission has connected over 34 million households with tap connections in just about 18 months.

"The destination we seek is a greener planet. Our culture's deep respect for forest and green cover is translating into outstanding results," he said. "I would like to draw attention to two aspects -- togetherness and innoovation. Sustainable development will only be achieved by collective efforts."

