New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's Omicron tally has increased to 236 with Maharashtra and Delhi being the top contributors, said the Union Health Ministry on Thursday while adding that 104 patients have recovered from the infection. It also said that India's active COVID-19 caseload has increased to 78,291 after the country reported 7,495 new cases.

As per the data available at the Health Ministry website, India's death toll stands at 4.78 lakh with the country reporting 434 fatalities in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 3.42 crore patients have recovered from COVID-19 in India, taking the country's recovery rate to 98.40 per cent, the highest in the world.

Omicron, detected first in South Africa last month, has sparked fears in India with several states and union territories (UTs) reimposing restrictions for Christmas and new year. On Wednesday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) directed the district magistrates (DMs) to ensure no Christmas and new year gatherings take place in the city.

However, the guidelines said that restaurants and bars can operate with 50 per cent of the seating capacity. Marriages and weddings have also been permitted with a maximum of 200 people in attendance. "All social, political, cultural, religious or festival related gatherings are prohibited throughout NCT of Delhi... All district magistrates and DCPs shall ensure that no cultural event, gatherings or congregation takes place for celebrating Christmas or New Year in the NCT of Delhi," the DDMA order stated.

In Karnataka, the state government has directed district authorities and health officials to enhance surveillance and designate contact tracers and quarantine observers to curb the spread. Meanwhile, in Haryana, people who are not fully vaccinated will not be permitted inside crowded places like malls, cinema halls, restaurants and grain markets from January 1.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma