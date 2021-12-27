New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi on Monday surpassed Maharashtra to become the worst-hit Omicron state in India after the country's cumulative tally of the new variant of COVID-19 crossed the grim mark of 550, as per the latest data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. It also noted that 156 new Omicron cases were reported in the last 24 hours - the biggest single-day spike so far.

As per the Health Ministry, India till now has detected 578 cases of Omicron across 19 states and union territories (UTs). Out of this, Delhi has 142 cases while Maharashtra has 141 cases. Meanwhile, Kerala, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Telangana and Tamil Nadu have 57, 49, 43, 41 and 34 Omicron cases respectively.

The Health Ministry also said that Karnataka has 31 cases and Madhya Pradesh has nine cases. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal have detected six cases each while four cases each have been reported in Haryana and Odisha. Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir, meanwhile, have three cases each while Uttar Pradesh has reported only two cases.

On the other hand, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh and Uttarakhand have reported one Omicron case each.

Meanwhile, India's cumulative COVID-19 tally jumped to 3.47 crore - 75,841 active infections - with 6,531 people testing positive for coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours. The death toll also climbed to 4.79 lakh with 315 fresh fatalities, the Health Ministry stated.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 60 days now.

The active cases have declined to 75,841 comprising 0.22 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 925 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

With inputs from PTI

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma