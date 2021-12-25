New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the festive season begins in India with the advent of Christmas, more states have reimposed restrictions and issued fresh guidelines amid fears that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 could trigger a third wave of the pandemic in the country. On Friday, the Union Health Ministry also warned the states against Omicron and advised them to ensure appropriate COVID-19 norms are followed during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

"The government had preemptively advised the states on December 21 to impose restrictions like night curfew, regulating large gatherings and increasing bed capacity and other logistics and strict enforcement of COVID-appropriate behaviour," it said in a press conference.

"The predominant variant in India is Delta including the recently identified clusters. Omicron doesn't necessarily lead to severe symptoms. we need to continue with the same strategy of COVID appropriate behaviour and ramping up of vaccination," it noted.

What restrictions states have reimposed for Christmas and New Year celebrations?

Maharashtra:

In Maharashtra, gatherings of five or more people will not be allowed from 9 pm to 6 am, as per the new guidelines. They also said that only 100 people would be allowed at indoor weddings while the limit has been restricted to 250 people at outdoor weddings.

Gyms, spas, hotels, theatres and cinema halls can operate with 50 per cent capacity, the guidelines said, adding that sports events are allowed with 25 per cent occupancy.

Delhi:

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has extended COVID-induced curbs till December 31 that has restricted seating capacity in bars and restaurants to 50 per cent. All political, social, cultural, religious, and other gatherings are also banned in the national capital till that period.

Uttar Pradesh:

In Uttar Pradesh, a night curfew has been imposed from December 25. The curfew will begin at 11 pm and continue till 5 am across the state. In Gautam Buddh Nagar, Section 144 CrPC has also been imposed across the district.

Haryana:

Like neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, Haryana has also imposed a night curfew that will begin from 11 pm and continue till 5 am. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has also announced that unvaccinated people will not be allowed to enter public places from January 1 in the state.

Gujarat:

The Gujarat government has extended the night curfew timings in eight cities - Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar and Gandhinagar - by two hours. The curfew will now begin at 11 pm and continue till 5 am.

"Commercial activities in shops, restaurants, shopping complexes, marketing yards, marts, hair cutting saloons, beauty parlours among others in these eight cities are allowed to remain open till 11 pm," the state government order read.

Madhya Pradesh:

Madhya Pradesh has also imposed a night curfew in the state from 11 pm to 5 am.

"More measures will be taken if needed," said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Odisha:

Odisha has also imposed restrictions and banned social gatherings, rallies, orchestras, celebrations in hotels, clubs, restaurants and parks across the state till January 2 next year.

Karnataka:

Earlier this week, the Karnataka government had banned parties and mass gatherings in the state till January 2.

"We have restricted public celebration of new year, however, celebrations are permitted in clubs and restaurants with 50 per cent seating capacity without any special event like DJ," said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

"In apartments too, there will be no parties or DJs and residents' associations will have to ensure that the rules are not violated."

