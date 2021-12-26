New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India has reported a total of 422 Omicron cases across 17 states and UTs as of Sunday morning, December 26. The number of persons recovered is 130 according to the Union Health Ministry. The states where cases have been reported includes Delhi, Maharahstra, Gujarat, Kerala and others. Meanwhile, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 141.37 crore mark.

Here are the top developments:

1. Maharashtra has reported the most number of coronavirus cases in India with 108 cases of the new variant.

2. Delhi is another state which is reporting high number of Omicron cases at 79. Out of these 23 patients have recovered.

3. These states are followed by Gujarat which has 43 cases so far, Telangana which has 41 cases, Kerala and Tamil Nadu with 38 and 34 cases, respectively and Karnataka with 31 cases.

4. The other states were Omicron is reported include West Bengal (6) Haryana (4), Odisha(4), Andhra Pradesh (4), Jammu and Kashmir (3 cases), Uttar Pradesh (2 cases) and Ladakh (1 case). The Union Territories (UTs) of Chandigarh and Ladakh have reported one case each.

5. 130 people have recovered from Omicron in India since late November when it was first reported.

6. Meanwhile, with the administration of 32,90,766 vaccine doses in the last 24 hrs, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 141.37 crore.

7. The recovery rate of 98.40 per cent is the highest since March 2020. Weekly positivity Rate at 0.62 per cent remains less than 1 per cent from last 42 days, said the Union Health Ministry.

8. Several states have imposed COVID restrictions for New Year celebrations amid the Omicron spread. These include Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Haryana and others.

9. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday evening announced that the nasal vaccine and the world's first DNA vaccine against the COVID-19 will soon be available for the inoculation drive in India.

10. Children in the age group of 15-18 years can get vaccinated against COVID-19 from January 3 while healthcare and frontline workers will be administered a ‘precautionary’ (third) dose from January 10.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha