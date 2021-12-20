New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's Omicron tally on Monday crossed the 160-mark after Delhi, Karnataka and Kerala detected six, five and four cases of the new variant respectively. Omicron has been dubbed as a 'variant of concern' by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and has also triggered concerns in India with the Union Health Ministry appealing to people to avoid all unnecessary travel to check the spread of the infection.

So as India prepares to tackle Omicron, here are 10 things you need to know:

1. On Monday, Delhi's Omicron tally increased to 28 after six new cases were reported. As per the Delhi Health Department, 12 out of the 24 Omicron patients have recovered while the other 16 are undergoing treatment.

2. Kerala has also four new Omicron cases, taking the coastal state's tally to 15, said the state health department.

3. Earlier in the day, five Omicron cases were also reported in Karnataka, taking the state's tally to 19. State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that the five cases were detected in Dharwad and Bhadravathi in Shivamogga district, Udupi and Mangaluru.

4. As India's Omicron tally has crossed the 160-mark, the Union Health Ministry has advised people against "non-essential travel" and urged everyone to keep new year and Christmas celebrations at low intensity.

5. It has also said that districts, where the positivity rate is over 5 per cent, need to impose restrictions and ensure that they stay for at least two weeks.

6. The overall situation is stable. In some districts the positivity rate is increasing and if needed restrictive measures should be implemented. There should be proper contact tracing... and containment measures should be implemented. Clusters should be investigated to see if the new variant is driving the rise in cases there, said NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr VK Paul on Friday.

7. The National COVID-19 Supermodel Committee, meanwhile, has predicted that a third wave driven by Omicron might hit India early next year as the new strain replaces the Delta variant. However, the third wave is expected to "be milder than the second wave due to a large-scale immunity present" in India.

8. The National COVID-19 Supermodel Committee believes that vaccination will help India tackle the third wave. "Please remember that the Government of India started vaccinating ordinary Indians (i.e., other than front-line workers) only starting March 1, which was just about the time that the Delta variant hit. So the Delta variant hit a population that was 100 per cent vaccine-naive, other than the frontline workers," it said.

9. Besides India, Omicron has been identified in over 90 countries so far. The WHO has said that Omicron is spreading significantly faster than the Delta variant in places where community transmission is high, with a doubling time between 1.5–3 days.

10. Omicron is spreading rapidly in countries with high levels of population immunity and it remains uncertain to what extent the observed rapid growth rate can be attributed to immune evasion, intrinsic increased transmissibility or a combination of both, the WHO warned on Saturday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma