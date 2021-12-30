New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Thursday reported 180 new Omicron cases - the highest one-day spike since the new variant of COVID-19 was detected last month - that pushed the country's total tally of such infections to 961, said Union Health Ministry.

As per the Health Ministry data, Delhi remains the worst-hit state in India with 263 Omicron cases, followed by Maharashtra which has 252 cases of such infections. Meanwhile, Gujarat has 97 Omicron, Rajasthan 69, Kerala 65 and Telangana 62.

Check the state-wise data of Omicron cases in India here:

Over 40% rise in new infections in last two days

India on Thursday also reported 13,154 new COVID-19 cases - an increase of 43 per cent - that pushed its total caseload to 3.48 crore. On Wednesday, the country had reported 9,155 new cases - an increase of 44 per cent, as per the Health Ministry.

The daily rise in new COVID-19 cases has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 63 days now.

Currently, India's active COVID-19 caseload stands at 82,402 - 0.24 per cent of the total infections - while the death toll has climbed to 4.80 lakh with 268 fresh fatalities.

The Health Ministry also said that 3.42 crore patients have recovered in India with 7,486 recovering from the infection in the last 24 hours.

India's recovery rate at present stands at 98.38 per cent. The mortality rate, on the other hand, stands at 1.38 per cent - the lowest in the world.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

