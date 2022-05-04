Copenhagen/ Paris | Jagran News Desk: Following his successful visits to Germany and Denmark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will participate in the second India-Nordic summit on the final day of his three-day Europe trip. The summit, which will be held in Copenhagen, will see the participation of prime ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden, and Norway.

The first India-Nordic summit was held in Sweden's Stockholm in 2018.

The summit, PM Modi in his departure statement had said, will focus on the post-pandemic recovery, the evolving global security scenario, climate change, innovation and technology, renewable energy, and India-Nordic cooperation in the Arctic region.

"On the side-lines of the Summit, I will also meet the leaders of the other four Nordic countries and review the progress in India’s bilateral relations with them," he had said. "Nordic countries are important partners for India in sustainability, renewable energy, digitisation, and innovation. The visit will help in expanding our multifaceted cooperation with the Nordic region."

Following the summit, he will embark on his return journey to India. However, the Prime Minister will have a brief stoppage in Paris where he will meet French President Emmanuel Macron, who was recently re-elected to power.

Diplomatic sources, quoted by news agency PTI, PM Modi and Macron will likely discuss the Ukraine crisis and its impact on the global economy. They said discussions will also focus on how France can continue to be India's "partner of choice" in its quest for becoming self-reliant in the field of defence manufacturing.

Besides, the two leaders might also discuss the Indo-Pacific region. PM Modi and Macron, the PTI sources said, are expected to explore ways to speeding up a "positive agenda of solutions" in the region.

"The fact that this visit takes place so soon after President Macron's re-election is seen as an exceptional gesture of trust and friendship," PTI quoted the sources as saying. "It's also a demonstration of the level of personal chemistry between the two leaders, which gives impetus to our joint actions across all fields of cooperation."

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma