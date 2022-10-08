'India Never Told Not To Buy Oil From Russia': Union Minister Hardeep Puri

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday said that India's moral duty to provide energy to its citizens will continue and so our country will buy oil from where it has to and asserted that no country has told India to stop buying oil from Russia.

"...India will buy oil from wherever it has to for the simple reason that this kind of discussion can't be taken to the consuming population of India...Have I been told by anyone to stop buying Russian oil? The answer is a categorical 'no'..," said Petroleum & Natural Gas Min Hardeep Puri while addressing the press.

Responding to a question, he said India has not been told by anyone to stop buying oil from Russia.

“If you are clear about your policy, which means you believe in energy security and energy affordability, you will buy from wherever you have to purchase energy from sources,” Puri said after his bilateral meeting with US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

The statement comes after the Russia-Ukraine war has had an impact on the global energy system, disrupted supply and demand patterns and fractured the long-standing trading relationships between many nations.

The Western countries are gradually bringing down their energy purchases from Russia following its attack on Ukraine.

Meanwhile, India's crude oil imports from Russia have jumped over 50 times since April and now it makes up for 10 per cent of all crude bought from overseas. Russian oil made up for just 0.2 per cent of all oil imported by India prior to the Ukraine war.

Futher in his meeting, Puri "broached the idea" of the India-US Green Corridor, which elicited a positive response from his US counterpart.

“The turbulence in the energy markets, and I'm using the word turbulence support carefully, will not allow India's resolve … to transition … to green clean and sustainable energy,” he said. The two countries would now look into the broader contours of this ambitious Green Energy Corridor.