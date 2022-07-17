India Nears Milestone Of 200 Crore COVID-19 Vaccinations | A Look Back At The Inoculation Drive

A medic inoculates COVID-19 vaccine shot to a beneficiary at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civil Hospital's vaccination centre in Lucknow. (Photo: ANI)

India is all set to cross the milestone of administering 200 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses under its nationwide inoculation drive. Till Sunday morning, the country has administered 1.99.98 crore doses and is behind by 2 lakh jabs to achieve the 200 crore mark.

"Witness the history in making! India under PM

Narendra Modi Ji's leadership is all set to achieve the 200-crore COVID-19 vaccination mark! Countdown starts," tweeted Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday.

To fasten the vaccination drive, the Centre last week also announced that free booster shots will be administered to all citizens above the age of 18 from July 15 for the next 75 days as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations and Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal.

This facility, the Centre said, will be available at all government centers.

"India is celebrating 75 years of independence. On the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Kaal, it has been decided that from 15th July 2022 till the next 75 days, citizens above 18 years of age will be given booster doses free of cost," Union Minister Anurag Thakur had said.

HERE's A LOOK BACK AT THE COVID-19 VACCINATION DRIVE IN INDIA:

- India's vaccination drive was launched on January 16 last year after Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin were given emergency use authorisation. In this phase, only healthcare workers were getting inoculated.

- From February 2 last year, the drive was expanded to frontline workers.

- On March 1, 2021, people above the age of 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions were allowed to get vaccinated.

- Vaccination of all those aged above 45 began on April 1 last year.

- From May 1, 2021, everyone above the age of 18 was allowed to get inoculated.

- From January 3, 2022, the vaccination of adolescents in the 15-18 age group commenced.

- From January 10, 2022, India started administering precaution doses to healthcare and frontline workers, and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities.

- From March 16, 2022, India started administering to children in the 12-14 age group. Besides, it also removed the comorbidity clause, making all those aged above 60 eligible for precautionary doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

- From April 10, 2022, India began administering precaution doses to all aged above 18.