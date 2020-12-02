Navy Day commemorates Operation Trident, which was launched by the Indian Navy to attack Karachi Harbour during the War of 1971 between India and Pakistan.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Navy Day is observed on December 4 every year to recognise the valour, achievement, and role of India's naval force. Every day, a different theme is proposed to celebrated the day and the events are organised accordingly. The Indian Navy Day commemorates Operation Trident, which was launched by the Indian Navy to attack Karachi Harbour during the War of 1971 between India and Pakistan.

What was Operation Trident?

Operation Trident was conduced on the intervening night of December 4 and 5 on the Pakistan Naval Headquarters in Karachi. The attack ravaged Pakistan's fuel storage tankers, sinked four of their boats -- including minesweeper and a destroyer -- and killed 500 Pakistani Navy personnel.

No Indian sailors were killed in the attack. For the first time in the India Pakistan war of 1971, the Pakistani ship was attacked with an anti-ship missile. Operation Trident was followed by operation Python just three days later. Again, no Indian sailors were killed in the attack, while the operation managed to damage Pakistani fleet tanker PNS Dacca.

The primary objective of the Indian Navy is to safeguard maritime borders as well as assist in improving the country's bilateral relations by carrying out goodwill visits and humanitarian missions at the time of the need.

Several Navy personnel were honoured with gallantry awards for the operation. Strike group commander Cdr Babru Bhan Yadav was awarded Maha Vir Chakra for planning and leading the task force, while former Gulab Mohanlal Hiranandani, who was the fleet Operations Officer back then, was awarded Nau Sena media for the detailed operational planning.

