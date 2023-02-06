Indian Navy Conducts First Jet Landing On INS Vikrant, Calls It 'Historical Milestone'

According to the statement, the landing shows India's capability to design, develop, construct and operate indigenous aircraft carrier with indigenous fighter aircraft.

By JE News Desk
Updated: Mon, 06 Feb 2023 07:06 PM IST
Minute Read
Indian Navy Conducts First Jet Landing On INS Vikrant, Calls It 'Historical Milestone'
Historical milestone achieved by Indian Navy (Image Credits: Twitter/@indiannavy)

NDIA'S Light Combat Aircraft (LCA-Navy) on Monday successfully landed onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, said Indian Navy in a statement.

"A Historical milestone achieved towards Aatma Nirbhar Bharat by Indian Navy as naval pilots carry out landing of LCA (Navy) onboard INS Vikrant," said the Navy in an official statement.

According to the statement, the landing shows India's capability to design, develop, construct and operate indigenous aircraft carrier with indigenous fighter aircraft.

A video of LCA Navy landing and take off was also shaed from the official Twitter handle of the spokesperson of Navy.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.