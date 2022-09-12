'India Moving Towards Jointness Of The Three Armed Services': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

DEFENCE Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday that India is moving towards the jointness of the three services of the armed forces and an effort is being made to have common logistic nodes so that resources of one service can be seamlessly made available to the other.

The Union Minister, speaking at a seminar on Army logistics, also stated that India has made rapid progress in the rail sector, with over 9,000 km of lines doubled in the last seven years. In the five years preceding 2014, the corresponding figure was only 1,900 km, he said.

The seminar's opening ceremony was attended by Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari, Navy Chief Admirk R Hari Kumar, and NITI Aayog member V K Saraswat, among others.

In his address, the defence minister spoke of the need for synergy and fusion between civil and military stakeholders and asserted that the presence of representatives from different sectors of the two sides demonstrated the "commitment" to achieving the goal as India stood on the verge of a "Amrit Kaal."

Defence Minister also shared his insights on Information & Communication Technology (ICT) architecture, terming it as a major part of efficient logistics. “All the services have developed their ICT architecture. It is our endeavor that there should be interoperability between the three services, so that we can use our resources in the best way,”.

The seminar was held at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi Cantonment.