India Moving Ahead To Become $5 Trillion Economy: Nirmala Sitharaman After Budget 2023 Presentation

UNION finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that India is moving along a USD 5 trillion economy. Her remarks come followed by the announcement of the Union Budget 2023-24.

"You have seen inflation come down, both the CPI and WPI. Action has been taken by the government, we take inflation-related steps when things develop on the ground and in response to it and that has borne results," she was quoted as saying by ANI.

We are moving along to become a $5 trillion economy: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-Budget press conference #UnionBudget2023 pic.twitter.com/yGSCzkqDhG — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2023

She further added that the government has decided to release wheat into the market due to which the price of wheat will come down, adding that steps to ease the wheat prices were already taken before the budget.

Speaking about one of the major announcements of the Union Budger 2023, i.e, tax, she said, "We are not compelling anyone. But the new one is now attractive as it gives greater rebates."

"This country has been waiting for direct taxation to be simplified. Therefore, the new taxation regime that we brought in for direct taxation two, three years ago has now got greater incentives and greater attraction so that people can unhesitatingly move from the old to the new."

Finance Minister, in her budget speech, also mentioned that the government is also making the new income tax regime as the default tax regime. "However, citizens will continue to have the option to avail the benefit of the old tax regime."

Meanwhile, for the salaried class and the pensioners including family pensioners, the minister proposed to extend the benefit of 34 standard deduction to the new tax regime.

"Each salaried person with an income of Rs 15.5 lakh or more will thus stand to benefit by Rs 52,500," she said.

During her interaction with the media, the Minister also referred to the budget taking care of the needs of Industrial Revolution 4.0.

"We are looking at a futuristic fintech sector, people will be trained through Industrial Revolution 4.0, and we are trying to unleash digital economy in various walks of life.

"There's a lot of increase in agriculture credit availability. Rs 20 lakh are being made available for agriculture credit. Also, a sub-scheme under PM Matsya Sampada Yojana makes sure that people living in coastal areas are going to benefit from it," she said.

(With inputs from ANI)