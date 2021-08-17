In a press statement, UNSC President TS Tirumurti said that the members of the Security Council called for an immediate end to the violence in Afghanistan, the restoration of security, civil and constitutional order.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India is closely monitoring the situation in Afghanistan after Kabul fell to the Taliban, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday, adding that the Government of India is in touch with the Sikh and Hindu community leaders in Kabul.

In a series of Tweets, Jaishankar said, "Monitoring the situation in Kabul continuously. Understand the anxiety of those seeking to return to India. Airport operations are the main challenge. Discussions with partners in that regard. We are in constant touch with the Sikh and Hindu community leaders in Kabul. Their welfare will get our priority attention."

We are in constant touch with the Sikh and Hindu community leaders in Kabul. Their welfare will get our priority attention. @capt_amarinder @HardeepSPuri — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 16, 2021

The Ministry of External Affairs has also set up a special Afghanistan cell to coordinate repatriation and other requests from the war-ravaged country, where the security situation deteriorated after Kabul fell to the Taliban MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Monday announced the helpline number --+919717785379-- as well as the email address MEAHelpdeskIndia@gmail.com to coordinate repatriation.

The Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of the presidential palace Over Afghanistan's situation, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Monday called for an immediate cessation of all hostilities and the establishment of a new government that is united, inclusive and representative.

In a press statement, UNSC President TS Tirumurti said that the members of the Security Council called for an immediate end to the violence in Afghanistan, the restoration of security, civil and constitutional order.

Jaishankar discusses the Afghan situation with US Secretary of State Blinken:

Meanwhile, S Jaishankar spoke to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken over the latest developments in Afghanistan and underlined the urgency of restoring airports in Kabul. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Discussed latest developments in Afghanistan with @SecBlinken. Underlined the urgency of restoring airport operations in Kabul. Deeply appreciate the American efforts underway in this regard".

Discussed latest developments in Afghanistan with @SecBlinken. Underlined the urgency of restoring airport operations in Kabul. Deeply appreciate the American efforts underway in this regard. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 16, 2021

In another tweet over the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting over Afghanistan's situation, he said, "Significant UN Security Council discussions today on developments in Afghanistan. Expressed the concerns of the international community. Expect to discuss these during my engagements at the UN".

Significant UN Security Council discussions today on developments in Afghanistan. Expressed the concerns of the international community.



Expect to discuss these during my engagements at the UN. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 16, 2021

Earlier on Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov over Afghanistan's security situation.

The Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of the presidential palace. Soon after the terror group claimed control over the Afghan capital, several countries evacuated their diplomatic personnel from the country, and hundreds of people flocked to the Kabul airport in an attempt to leave Afghanistan.



