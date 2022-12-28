India May See Covid Surge In Mid-January, Next 40 Days Crucial: Health Min Sources

A healthcare worker inspects the working of the medical equipment during the COVID-19 mock drill conducted at Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. (Image: ANI)

As fears mount over global Covid-19 surge, India may see a spike in coronavirus cases in the mid of January. The next 40 days are going to be crucial for India, ANI cited Union Health Ministry sources as saying. The assessment, they said, has been made on the basis of the previous trends of the Covid surge in India.

In view of a worrying spike in Covid cases in China and other several other countries, the Indian authorities have swung into action to take precautionary measures. The states and union territories have been undertaking the review of operational readiness of health facilities fearing another wave.

Earlier today, two passengers from Dubai tested positive for the Covid infection at Chennai airport on Wednesday. "Two passengers who arrived from Dubai tested positive at the Chennai airport today. Both of them hailed from the Alangudi district of Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai. Their test samples have been sent to State Public Health Laboratory," said Tamil Nadu Health Department said.

Further, in random testing at international airports, at least 39 foreign travellers tested positive for coronavirus infection between December 24 and 26.

"The total number of international flights screened in the last three days ie December 24, December 25 and December 26 is 498. The number of samples collected for Covid-19 testing is 1,780. The cumulative number of samples collected is 3,994. The cumulative number of samples testing positive is 39 and the cumulative number of samples sent for whole genome sequencing is 39," ANI quoted its sources.

On Tuesday, hospitals across India conducted a mock drill for Covid-19, with the aim to evaluate the preparedness in terms of resources, protocol and personnel. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the Safdarjung Hospital to participate in the mock drill.

"To make sure there is not a Covid surge in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked us to be careful. The government is also preparing if the Covid cases increase. Today mock drills are conducted across Covid hospitals in the country to make sure people get proper treatment," he said.

Earlier, Covid-19 infection was detected in four travellers coming from Myanmar at Delhi airport.

Meanwhile, India recorded 188 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

India's active caseload currently stands at 3,468 which accounts for 0.01 per cent of the total cases. The recovery rate currently is at 98.8 per cent. As many as 141 recoveries were made in the last 24 hours, thereby taking the total recoveries to 4,41,43,483

The daily positivity rate stood at 0.14 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 0.18 per cent.

A total of 90,529 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.On the Covid-19 vaccination front, the government data informed that over 220.07 crore vaccine doses had been administered so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.