New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana, on Wednesday recommended 9 names to the Centre for appointment as judges in the apex court, ending a two-year-long logjam in filling up the positions.

Among the nine recommendations, the five-member collegium, which also comprises Justices U U Lalit, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and L Nageswara Rao, has also sent three names of woman judges, including Justice B V Nagarathna from the Karnataka High Court who could become the first woman CJI by 2027, if elevated. She was appointed as an Additional Judge of the High Court of Karnataka in 2008 and as a permanent judge nearly two years later.

Besides Justice Nagarathna, two other women judges picked for the appointment are Justice Hima Kohli, the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, and Justice Bela Trivedi, a Gujarat High Court judge. The collegium is also understood to have selected senior advocate and former Additional Solicitor General P S Narasimha for direct appointment from the Bar.

The other names recommended by the SC Collegium include, Justices Abhay Shreeniwas Oka (Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court), Vikram Nath (Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court), Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari (Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court), C T Ravi Kumar (a judge in Kerala High Court) and M M Sundersh (also a judge in Kerala High Court).

The recommendations, if accepted, will fill all current vacancies taking the working strength to 33. One additional vacancy would arise on Wednesday, when Justice Navin Sinha retires.

This came as the Supreme Court judge Justice RF Nariman, the only fifth lawyer in India’s legal history to be directly appointed from the bar, is all set to retire on August 12 and with his retirement, the strength of judges in the top court had come down to 25 as against the sanctioned strength of 34, including the CJI. Significantly, no appointment has been made after the superannuation of the then CJI Ranjan Gogoi on March 19, 2019.

Ahead of his retirement, former Chief Justice of India SA Bobde had said that "the time has come for India to have a woman Chief Justice". Chief Justice Ramana has also said earlier that it's time for a woman to head the judiciary.

"We have the interest of women in our minds, and we are implementing it best. There is no attitude change in us. The only thing is we have to get good candidates," Justice Bobde had said in April.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan