New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Monday that India may be the first foreign buyer of Russia’s most advanced S-500 ‘Prometei’ anti-aircraft missile system. India in 2018 had already inked a deal to purchase S-400 missile defence system from Russia, whose deliveries began earlier this month.

"Beyond a doubt, once we deliver this system to our troops, India will be the first on the list, if it expresses its desire to buy these advanced armaments," Russian deputy Prime Minister was quoted as saying by TASS news agency, replying to a question about whether India would be the first country to purchase the Russian-made S-500.

What is S-500 missile defence system?

With conflicting reports of S-500 being the replacement or supplement of S-400 ‘Triumf’ surface-to-air missile system, the S-500 missile defence system is said to be unrivaled by any other similar system in the world, being the first in a new class of space-defense weapons. It is designed for intercepting and destroying intercontinental ballistic missiles, as well as hypersonic cruise missiles and aircraft, for air defense against Airborne Early Warning and Control and for jamming aircraft.

With a planned range of 600 km for anti-ballistic missile (ABM) and 500 km for air defence, the S-500 would be able to detect and simultaneously engage up to 10 ballistic hypersonic targets flying at a speed of 5 kilometres per second to a limit of 7 kilometers per second.

Other targets it has been announced to defend against include: unmanned aerial vehicles, low Earth orbit satellites, and space weapons launched from hypersonic aircraft, and hypersonic orbital platforms.

Which other country may buy S-500 missile defence system?

Turkey.

The Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan had said in March earlier this year, that Turkey may consider buying S-500 surface-to-air missile systems from Russia in future.

Will India buy S-500 missile defence system from Russia?

There has been no official confirmation on the same so far. The deliveries of S-500’s predecessor, the S-400 missile defence system are yet to be completed by the Russians.

How will buying S-500 missile defence system boost India's defences?

The claim that S-500 can neutralise threats such as unmanned aerial vehicles and low Earth orbit satellites, can facilitate the process of defending Indian strategic sites and more from emerging threats of drone attacks from the Pakistani side.

However, so far, India is yet to deploy the S-500’s predecessor (S-400) into real-world situations to ascertain the neutralisation of threats emerging on its borders.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma