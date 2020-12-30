Coronavirus Vaccine: The SII had applied for EUA (emergency use authorisation) of its vaccine earlier, which will be taken up during the meeting.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Government of India is likely to approve the application of Serum Institute of India (SII) for the emergency use of its coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca today, hours after the UK approved the vaccine for human use in the country.

According to media reports, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drug Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), is scheduled to meet today at 2 pm to discuss the emergency use authorisation of the Oxford vaccine, which is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. The SII had applied for EUA (emergency use authorisation) of its vaccine earlier, which will be taken up during the meeting.

Earlier this month, the CDSCO had recommended SII to submit the outcome of the assessment of UK-MHRA for grant of EUA, updated safety data of Phase II/III clinical trial and immunogenicity data from the clinical trial in UK and India to secure the approval.

The central government plans to vaccinate nearly 30 crore people in the first phase of drive. It will be offered to one crore healthcare workers, along with 2 crore frontline and essential workers and 27 crore elderly, mostly above the age of 50 years with comorbidities.

India currently has eight Covid-19 vaccine candidates, including three indigenous vaccines, under different stages of clinical trials which could be ready for authorisation in near future. Besides Serum Institute-Oxford's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Pfizer vaccine are also in the fray for emergency use authorisation.

The development came after the UK became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, even as it battled the new highly contagious variant of the coronavirus.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan