New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Monday registered another spike in new COVID with the country reporting over 8,000 fresh infections during the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload to 4.32 crore. This is the third consecutive day when India recorded over 8,000 new COVID cases. Meanwhile, the country reported 10 fatalities in the same span of time taking the death toll to above 5.24 lakh.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Monday morning, India logged 8,084 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours which took the country's tally of Coronavirus cases to 4,32,30,101. The death toll further climbed to 5,24,771 with 10 fatalities in the same span of time. The 10 new fatalities include three each from Kerala and Delhi, two from Maharashtra and one each from Mizoram and Punjab.

With today's new infections, the active caseload increased to 47,995. The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections. An increase of 3,482 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was over three per cent after nearly four months, the data stated, adding that the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.68 per cent. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.24 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.21 per cent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,57,335, while the case fatality rate was 1.21 per cent.

Delhi on Sunday reported 735 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease while the positivity rate rose to 4.35 per cent. This was the third consecutive day that the national capital recorded over 600 cases and a positivity rate of more than 3 per cent. With the new cases reported on Sunday, the city's Covid case tally has increased to 19,12,798 while the death toll reached 26,221.

The city had on Saturday reported 795 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.11 per cent and zero death. The positivity rate had gone past the 4 per cent-mark again after nearly a month. On May 10, the city had recorded 1,118 cases and one death with a positivity rate of 4.38 per cent.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 2,946 fresh coronavirus cases, including 1,803 in Mumbai, and two fatalities, while the number of active cases rose to over 16,000. With the fresh figures, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 79,10,577 and the death toll to 1,47,870. The number of active cases stands at 16,370. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.86 per cent. On Saturday, the state had recorded 2,922 COVID-19 cases and one fatality.

Check the state-wise status:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 1 Andhra Pradesh 136 2305254 14731 Arunachal Pradesh 1 64212 296 Assam 20 716246 7986 Bihar 116 818579 12256 Chandigarh 196 91374 1165 Chhattisgarh 136 1138465 14035 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 Delhi 2442 1884135 26221 Goa 473 242159 3832 Gujarat 778 1214529 10945 Haryana 1617 993425 10621 Himachal Pradesh 143 280976 4136 Jammu and Kashmir 88 449508 4752 Jharkhand 51 430038 5319 Karnataka 3651 3912575 40108 Kerala*** 15363 6493258 69835 Ladakh 17 28043 228 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 Madhya Pradesh 329 1032049 10738 Maharashtra 16370 7746337 147870 Manipur 2 135121 2120 Meghalaya 4 92233 1593 Mizoram 168 227706 701 Nagaland 3 34736 761 Odisha 189 1279324 9126 Puducherry 37 163938 1962 Punjab 264 742692 17755 Rajasthan 510 1276431 9559 Sikkim 12 38715 453 Tamil Nadu 1332 3418025 38025 Telangana 1039 789308 4111 Tripura 2 99964 923 Uttarakhand 558 429844 7693 Uttar Pradesh 1212 2057067 23525 West Bengal 731 1998360 21205 Total# 47995 42657335 524771





