New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Monday registered another spike in new COVID with the country reporting over 8,000 fresh infections during the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload to 4.32 crore. This is the third consecutive day when India recorded over 8,000 new COVID cases. Meanwhile, the country reported 10 fatalities in the same span of time taking the death toll to above 5.24 lakh.
According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Monday morning, India logged 8,084 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours which took the country's tally of Coronavirus cases to 4,32,30,101. The death toll further climbed to 5,24,771 with 10 fatalities in the same span of time. The 10 new fatalities include three each from Kerala and Delhi, two from Maharashtra and one each from Mizoram and Punjab.
With today's new infections, the active caseload increased to 47,995. The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections. An increase of 3,482 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was over three per cent after nearly four months, the data stated, adding that the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.68 per cent. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.24 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.21 per cent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,57,335, while the case fatality rate was 1.21 per cent.
Delhi on Sunday reported 735 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease while the positivity rate rose to 4.35 per cent. This was the third consecutive day that the national capital recorded over 600 cases and a positivity rate of more than 3 per cent. With the new cases reported on Sunday, the city's Covid case tally has increased to 19,12,798 while the death toll reached 26,221.
The city had on Saturday reported 795 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.11 per cent and zero death. The positivity rate had gone past the 4 per cent-mark again after nearly a month. On May 10, the city had recorded 1,118 cases and one death with a positivity rate of 4.38 per cent.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 2,946 fresh coronavirus cases, including 1,803 in Mumbai, and two fatalities, while the number of active cases rose to over 16,000. With the fresh figures, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 79,10,577 and the death toll to 1,47,870. The number of active cases stands at 16,370. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.86 per cent. On Saturday, the state had recorded 2,922 COVID-19 cases and one fatality.
Check the state-wise status:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|5
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|136
|2305254
|14731
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|64212
|296
|Assam
|20
|716246
|7986
|Bihar
|116
|818579
|12256
|Chandigarh
|196
|91374
|1165
|Chhattisgarh
|136
|1138465
|14035
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|Delhi
|2442
|1884135
|26221
|Goa
|473
|242159
|3832
|Gujarat
|778
|1214529
|10945
|Haryana
|1617
|993425
|10621
|Himachal Pradesh
|143
|280976
|4136
|Jammu and Kashmir
|88
|449508
|4752
|Jharkhand
|51
|430038
|5319
|Karnataka
|3651
|3912575
|40108
|Kerala***
|15363
|6493258
|69835
|Ladakh
|17
|28043
|228
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|Madhya Pradesh
|329
|1032049
|10738
|Maharashtra
|16370
|7746337
|147870
|Manipur
|2
|135121
|2120
|Meghalaya
|4
|92233
|1593
|Mizoram
|168
|227706
|701
|Nagaland
|3
|34736
|761
|Odisha
|189
|1279324
|9126
|Puducherry
|37
|163938
|1962
|Punjab
|264
|742692
|17755
|Rajasthan
|510
|1276431
|9559
|Sikkim
|12
|38715
|453
|Tamil Nadu
|1332
|3418025
|38025
|Telangana
|1039
|789308
|4111
|Tripura
|2
|99964
|923
|Uttarakhand
|558
|429844
|7693
|Uttar Pradesh
|1212
|2057067
|23525
|West Bengal
|731
|1998360
|21205
|Total#
|47995
|42657335
|524771
