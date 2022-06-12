New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Sunday witnessed another spike and registered over 8,000 new COVID-19 infections for the second consecutive day. As per the data, India logged 8,582 new COVID-19 cases while four deaths have also been reported in the country during the last 24 hours. This is the second consecutive day when the country logged over 8,000 new COVID cases. On Sunday the country logged 8,329 new infections and 10 deaths.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry, India's cumulative COVID tally climbed to 4,32,22,017 after 8,582 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, while the death toll rose up to 5,24,761 with four new fatalities in the same span of time. The continuous spike in cases has led to fears that India might get hit by a fourth COVID wave soon.

Meanwhile, the active cases in the country also climbed up to 44,513 after the detection of new cases. The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections. An increase of 4,143 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. On Saturday, the active caseload in the country was pushed to 40,370.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.66 per cent, the ministry said, adding that the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.71 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 2.02 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,52,743, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra saw a marginal dip in COVID-19 cases, with the state reporting 2,922 fresh infections, 159 less than the previous day, and one fatality due to the infection. However, the state remained a top contributors among the Indian states. On Friday, Maharashtra had registered 3,081 coronavirus cases, the highest in nearly four months, but zero pandemic-related deaths.

On Saturday, Maharashtra's overall caseload went up to 79,07,631 and the number of COVID-19 fatalities to 1,47,868. The state is now left with 14,858 active cases. Of the total 14,858 active cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai accounts for 10,047, Thane 2,460, Raigad 470 and Palghar 378.

Delhi on Saturday recorded 795 new COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate increased to 4.11 per cent. Delhi had reported 899 new coronavirus cases and four related deaths on May 13, while the positivity rate had stood at 3.34 per cent. On both Thursday and Friday, daily cases were reported in excess of 600 and the positivity rate had stood at over 3 per cent.

The positivity rate has gone past the 4 per cent-mark again after nearly a month's time. On May 10, the city had recorded 1,118 cases and one death, while the positivity rate had stood at 4.38 per cent, as per official figures. With the new cases reported on Saturday, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has increased to 19,12,063 while the death toll stood at 26,218.

Check state-wise list here:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6 9920 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 126 2305241 14731 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 64212 296 4 Assam 20 716246 7986 5 Bihar 105 818573 12256 6 Chandigarh 174 91350 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 123 1138458 14035 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 2247 1883598 26218 10 Goa 452 242123 3832 11 Gujarat 704 1214463 10945 12 Haryana 1548 993190 10621 13 Himachal Pradesh 144 280965 4136 14 Jammu and Kashmir 81 449504 4752 15 Jharkhand 50 430032 5319 16 Karnataka 3387 3912376 40108 17 Kerala*** 14518 6491787 69832 18 Ladakh 13 28043 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 305 1032014 10738 21 Maharashtra 14858 7744905 147868 22 Manipur 1 135121 2120 23 Meghalaya 3 92233 1593 24 Mizoram 169 227704 700 25 Nagaland 3 34736 761 26 Odisha 202 1279292 9126 27 Puducherry 35 163932 1962 28 Punjab 235 742679 17754 29 Rajasthan 481 1276383 9559 30 Sikkim 11 38714 453 31 Tamil Nadu 1231 3417877 38025 32 Telangana 977 789241 4111 33 Tripura 2 99964 923 34 Uttarakhand 552 429840 7693 35 Uttar Pradesh 1087 2056934 23525 36 West Bengal 662 1998306 21205 Total# 44513 42652743 524761





Posted By: Talibuddin Khan