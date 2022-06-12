New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Sunday witnessed another spike and registered over 8,000 new COVID-19 infections for the second consecutive day. As per the data, India logged 8,582 new COVID-19 cases while four deaths have also been reported in the country during the last 24 hours. This is the second consecutive day when the country logged over 8,000 new COVID cases. On Sunday the country logged 8,329 new infections and 10 deaths.
According to the data by the Union Health Ministry, India's cumulative COVID tally climbed to 4,32,22,017 after 8,582 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, while the death toll rose up to 5,24,761 with four new fatalities in the same span of time. The continuous spike in cases has led to fears that India might get hit by a fourth COVID wave soon.
Meanwhile, the active cases in the country also climbed up to 44,513 after the detection of new cases. The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections. An increase of 4,143 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. On Saturday, the active caseload in the country was pushed to 40,370.
The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.66 per cent, the ministry said, adding that the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.71 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 2.02 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,52,743, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra saw a marginal dip in COVID-19 cases, with the state reporting 2,922 fresh infections, 159 less than the previous day, and one fatality due to the infection. However, the state remained a top contributors among the Indian states. On Friday, Maharashtra had registered 3,081 coronavirus cases, the highest in nearly four months, but zero pandemic-related deaths.
On Saturday, Maharashtra's overall caseload went up to 79,07,631 and the number of COVID-19 fatalities to 1,47,868. The state is now left with 14,858 active cases. Of the total 14,858 active cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai accounts for 10,047, Thane 2,460, Raigad 470 and Palghar 378.
Delhi on Saturday recorded 795 new COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate increased to 4.11 per cent. Delhi had reported 899 new coronavirus cases and four related deaths on May 13, while the positivity rate had stood at 3.34 per cent. On both Thursday and Friday, daily cases were reported in excess of 600 and the positivity rate had stood at over 3 per cent.
The positivity rate has gone past the 4 per cent-mark again after nearly a month's time. On May 10, the city had recorded 1,118 cases and one death, while the positivity rate had stood at 4.38 per cent, as per official figures. With the new cases reported on Saturday, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has increased to 19,12,063 while the death toll stood at 26,218.
Check state-wise list here:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|6
|9920
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|126
|2305241
|14731
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|64212
|296
|4
|Assam
|20
|716246
|7986
|5
|Bihar
|105
|818573
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|174
|91350
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|123
|1138458
|14035
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|2247
|1883598
|26218
|10
|Goa
|452
|242123
|3832
|11
|Gujarat
|704
|1214463
|10945
|12
|Haryana
|1548
|993190
|10621
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|144
|280965
|4136
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|81
|449504
|4752
|15
|Jharkhand
|50
|430032
|5319
|16
|Karnataka
|3387
|3912376
|40108
|17
|Kerala***
|14518
|6491787
|69832
|18
|Ladakh
|13
|28043
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|305
|1032014
|10738
|21
|Maharashtra
|14858
|7744905
|147868
|22
|Manipur
|1
|135121
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|3
|92233
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|169
|227704
|700
|25
|Nagaland
|3
|34736
|761
|26
|Odisha
|202
|1279292
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|35
|163932
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|235
|742679
|17754
|29
|Rajasthan
|481
|1276383
|9559
|30
|Sikkim
|11
|38714
|453
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|1231
|3417877
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|977
|789241
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|2
|99964
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|552
|429840
|7693
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1087
|2056934
|23525
|36
|West Bengal
|662
|1998306
|21205
|Total#
|44513
|42652743
|524761
Posted By: Talibuddin Khan