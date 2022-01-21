New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Witnessing another massive spike, India during the last 24 hours, recorded more than 3.47 lakh new COVID-19 infections taking the overall caseload in the country to over 3.85 crores. This is the highest single-day spike the country has witnessed in the last over 8 months. Meanwhile, the death toll in the country also climbed up to 4.88 lakh after more than 700 fresh fatalities, the highest since October 2021, were recorded during the same span of time.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Friday morning, India registered 3,47,254 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,85,66,027. India had recorded over 3.62 lakh cases on May 12, 2021. With 703 fresh deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll due to the deadly pathogen also rose to 4,88,396. This is also the highest one-day spike in daily deaths after October 28 when the country logged 805 deaths.

The active cases have increased to 20,18,825, the highest in 235 days. The active cases comprise 5.23 per cent of the total infections. An increase of 94,774 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.50 per cent, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate is up from 16.41% to 17.94% while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 16.56 per cent.

Maharashtra, one of the worst-hit states by the Covid pandemic, recorded 46,197 fresh coronavirus cases, including 125 Omicron infections, and 37 related deaths. The daily tally was 2,500 more than a day ago when the state had reported 43,697 cases. Neighbouring Gujarat recorded 24,485 new cases, the highest single-day spike so far, pushing up its tally above the 10-lakh mark, while 13 patients died due to infection.

Delhi on Thursday reported 43 Covid deaths, which is the highest number of deaths due to the viral infection since June 10 last year when 44 people had died. The national capital logged 12,306 new Covid cases, which is 10.72 per cent lower than yesterday's number (13,785). Kerala registered its highest-ever single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020. The 46,387 fresh coronavirus cases took the total caseload in the state to 54,87,898.

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 465 8439 129 Andhra Pradesh 53871 2071658 14527 Arunachal Pradesh 2260 55729 282 Assam 42465 629332 6260 Bihar 26674 763906 12162 Chandigarh 9922 71546 1095 Chhattisgarh 31736 1035745 13697 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 243 10863 4 Delhi 68730 1666039 25503 Goa 22460 196452 3585 Gujarat 104888 886476 10199 Haryana 61643 811110 10142 Himachal Pradesh 15618 234876 3916 Jammu and Kashmir 31044 343031 4586 Jharkhand 25578 384575 5235 Karnataka 293261 3045177 38515 Kerala*** 199749 5259594 51501 Ladakh 1047 22765 222 Lakshadweep 221 10387 51 Madhya Pradesh 49741 801735 10553 Maharashtra 262354 6967432 141971 Manipur 2384 124278 2017 Meghalaya 1629 84281 1494 Mizoram 9347 147330 576 Nagaland 569 31986 704 Odisha 79928 1089033 8501 Puducherry 13053 130392 1897 Punjab 47400 628244 16882 Rajasthan 78099 996940 9044 Sikkim 2439 33242 417 Tamil Nadu 179205 2826479 37112 Telangana 26633 691703 4067 Tripura 7776 87786 860 Uttarakhand 24255 355236 7460 Uttar Pradesh 97329 1780128 23000 West Bengal 144809 1774881 20230 Total# 2018825 36058806 488396





Posted By: Talibuddin Khan