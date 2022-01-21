New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Witnessing another massive spike, India during the last 24 hours, recorded more than 3.47 lakh new COVID-19 infections taking the overall caseload in the country to over 3.85 crores. This is the highest single-day spike the country has witnessed in the last over 8 months. Meanwhile, the death toll in the country also climbed up to 4.88 lakh after more than 700 fresh fatalities, the highest since October 2021, were recorded during the same span of time.
According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Friday morning, India registered 3,47,254 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,85,66,027. India had recorded over 3.62 lakh cases on May 12, 2021. With 703 fresh deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll due to the deadly pathogen also rose to 4,88,396. This is also the highest one-day spike in daily deaths after October 28 when the country logged 805 deaths.
The active cases have increased to 20,18,825, the highest in 235 days. The active cases comprise 5.23 per cent of the total infections. An increase of 94,774 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.50 per cent, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate is up from 16.41% to 17.94% while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 16.56 per cent.
Maharashtra, one of the worst-hit states by the Covid pandemic, recorded 46,197 fresh coronavirus cases, including 125 Omicron infections, and 37 related deaths. The daily tally was 2,500 more than a day ago when the state had reported 43,697 cases. Neighbouring Gujarat recorded 24,485 new cases, the highest single-day spike so far, pushing up its tally above the 10-lakh mark, while 13 patients died due to infection.
Delhi on Thursday reported 43 Covid deaths, which is the highest number of deaths due to the viral infection since June 10 last year when 44 people had died. The national capital logged 12,306 new Covid cases, which is 10.72 per cent lower than yesterday's number (13,785). Kerala registered its highest-ever single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020. The 46,387 fresh coronavirus cases took the total caseload in the state to 54,87,898.
Check state-wise list here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|465
|8439
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|53871
|2071658
|14527
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2260
|55729
|282
|Assam
|42465
|629332
|6260
|Bihar
|26674
|763906
|12162
|Chandigarh
|9922
|71546
|1095
|Chhattisgarh
|31736
|1035745
|13697
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|243
|10863
|4
|Delhi
|68730
|1666039
|25503
|Goa
|22460
|196452
|3585
|Gujarat
|104888
|886476
|10199
|Haryana
|61643
|811110
|10142
|Himachal Pradesh
|15618
|234876
|3916
|Jammu and Kashmir
|31044
|343031
|4586
|Jharkhand
|25578
|384575
|5235
|Karnataka
|293261
|3045177
|38515
|Kerala***
|199749
|5259594
|51501
|Ladakh
|1047
|22765
|222
|Lakshadweep
|221
|10387
|51
|Madhya Pradesh
|49741
|801735
|10553
|Maharashtra
|262354
|6967432
|141971
|Manipur
|2384
|124278
|2017
|Meghalaya
|1629
|84281
|1494
|Mizoram
|9347
|147330
|576
|Nagaland
|569
|31986
|704
|Odisha
|79928
|1089033
|8501
|Puducherry
|13053
|130392
|1897
|Punjab
|47400
|628244
|16882
|Rajasthan
|78099
|996940
|9044
|Sikkim
|2439
|33242
|417
|Tamil Nadu
|179205
|2826479
|37112
|Telangana
|26633
|691703
|4067
|Tripura
|7776
|87786
|860
|Uttarakhand
|24255
|355236
|7460
|Uttar Pradesh
|97329
|1780128
|23000
|West Bengal
|144809
|1774881
|20230
|Total#
|2018825
|36058806
|488396
Posted By: Talibuddin Khan