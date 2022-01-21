New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Witnessing another massive spike, India during the last 24 hours, recorded more than 3.47 lakh new COVID-19 infections taking the overall caseload in the country to over 3.85 crores. This is the highest single-day spike the country has witnessed in the last over 8 months. Meanwhile, the death toll in the country also climbed up to 4.88 lakh after more than 700 fresh fatalities, the highest since October 2021, were recorded during the same span of time.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Friday morning, India registered 3,47,254 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,85,66,027. India had recorded over 3.62 lakh cases on May 12, 2021. With 703 fresh deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll due to the deadly pathogen also rose to 4,88,396. This is also the highest one-day spike in daily deaths after October 28 when the country logged 805 deaths.

Also Read
Delhi weekend curfew likely to end, private offices to start with 50 pc..
Delhi weekend curfew likely to end, private offices to start with 50 pc..

The active cases have increased to 20,18,825, the highest in 235 days. The active cases comprise 5.23 per cent of the total infections. An increase of 94,774 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.50 per cent, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate is up from 16.41% to 17.94% while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 16.56 per cent.

Also Read
Breaking News Jan 21 LIVE: End weekend curfew, allow pvt offices with 50..
Breaking News Jan 21 LIVE: End weekend curfew, allow pvt offices with 50..

Maharashtra, one of the worst-hit states by the Covid pandemic, recorded 46,197 fresh coronavirus cases, including 125 Omicron infections, and 37 related deaths. The daily tally was 2,500 more than a day ago when the state had reported 43,697 cases. Neighbouring Gujarat recorded 24,485 new cases, the highest single-day spike so far, pushing up its tally above the 10-lakh mark, while 13 patients died due to infection.

Delhi on Thursday reported 43 Covid deaths, which is the highest number of deaths due to the viral infection since June 10 last year when 44 people had died. The national capital logged 12,306 new Covid cases, which is 10.72 per cent lower than yesterday's number (13,785). Kerala registered its highest-ever single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020. The 46,387 fresh coronavirus cases took the total caseload in the state to 54,87,898.

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 465 8439 129
Andhra Pradesh 53871 2071658 14527
Arunachal Pradesh 2260 55729 282
Assam 42465 629332 6260
Bihar 26674 763906 12162
Chandigarh 9922 71546 1095
Chhattisgarh 31736 1035745 13697
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 243 10863 4
Delhi 68730 1666039 25503
Goa 22460 196452 3585
Gujarat 104888 886476 10199
Haryana 61643 811110 10142
Himachal Pradesh 15618 234876 3916
Jammu and Kashmir 31044 343031 4586
Jharkhand 25578 384575 5235
Karnataka 293261 3045177 38515
Kerala*** 199749 5259594 51501
Ladakh 1047 22765 222
Lakshadweep 221 10387 51
Madhya Pradesh 49741 801735 10553
Maharashtra 262354 6967432 141971
Manipur 2384 124278 2017
Meghalaya 1629 84281 1494
Mizoram 9347 147330 576
Nagaland 569 31986 704
Odisha 79928 1089033 8501
Puducherry 13053 130392 1897
Punjab 47400 628244 16882
Rajasthan 78099 996940 9044
Sikkim 2439 33242 417
Tamil Nadu 179205 2826479 37112
Telangana 26633 691703 4067
Tripura 7776 87786 860
Uttarakhand 24255 355236 7460
Uttar Pradesh 97329 1780128 23000
West Bengal 144809 1774881 20230
Total# 2018825 36058806 488396


Posted By: Talibuddin Khan