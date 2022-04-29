New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India logged 3,377 new COVID-19 infections during the last 24 hours taking the country's total tally of cases to 4,30,72,176, while the active cases rose to 17,801. The death toll climbed to 5,23,753 with 60 fresh fatalities. The 60 new fatalities include 42 from Karnataka, 14 from Kerala, and two each from Delhi and Maharashtra.
The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of 821 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.71 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.63 per cent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,30,622, while the case fatality rate was 1.22 per cent.
A total of 5,23,753 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,840 from Maharashtra, 68,966 from Kerala, and 40,099 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,172 from Delhi, 23,506 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,201 from West Bengal.
The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that the state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
Check state-wise tally here:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|1
|9905
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|16
|2
|2304929
|14730
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|0
|64199
|296
|4
|Assam
|9
|716215
|7986
|5
|Bihar
|32
|2
|818261
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|65
|5
|90811
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|30
|2
|1138195
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|5250
|418
|1848526
|26172
|10
|Goa
|43
|4
|241540
|3832
|11
|Gujarat
|99
|6
|1213263
|10943
|12
|Haryana
|2238
|217
|978537
|10619
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|62
|4
|280596
|4134
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|65
|7
|449212
|4751
|15
|Jharkhand
|28
|429876
|5317
|16
|Karnataka****
|1751
|4
|3905513
|40099
|17
|Kerala***
|2770
|33
|6468929
|68966
|18
|Ladakh
|3
|28014
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|95
|12
|1030550
|10735
|21
|Maharashtra
|961
|6
|7728628
|147840
|22
|Manipur
|17
|135083
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|5
|2
|92199
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|744
|14
|225896
|696
|25
|Nagaland
|0
|34728
|760
|26
|Odisha
|133
|1278767
|9124
|27
|Puducherry
|8
|1
|163815
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|178
|6
|741612
|17748
|29
|Rajasthan
|255
|13
|1273699
|9552
|30
|Sikkim
|3
|1
|38696
|452
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|488
|41
|3415316
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|296
|20
|787539
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|1
|99957
|922
|34
|Uttarakhand
|460
|10
|429299
|7693
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1394
|10
|2048879
|23506
|36
|West Bengal
|301
|13
|1996651
|21201
|Total#
|17801
|821
|42530622
|523753
Posted By: Talibuddin Khan