New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India logged 3,377 new COVID-19 infections during the last 24 hours taking the country's total tally of cases to 4,30,72,176, while the active cases rose to 17,801. The death toll climbed to 5,23,753 with 60 fresh fatalities. The 60 new fatalities include 42 from Karnataka, 14 from Kerala, and two each from Delhi and Maharashtra.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of 821 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.71 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.63 per cent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,30,622, while the case fatality rate was 1.22 per cent.

A total of 5,23,753 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,840 from Maharashtra, 68,966 from Kerala, and 40,099 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,172 from Delhi, 23,506 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,201 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that the state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Check state-wise tally here:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1 9905 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 16 2 2304929 14730 3 Arunachal Pradesh 0 64199 296 4 Assam 9 716215 7986 5 Bihar 32 2 818261 12256 6 Chandigarh 65 5 90811 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 30 2 1138195 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 5250 418 1848526 26172 10 Goa 43 4 241540 3832 11 Gujarat 99 6 1213263 10943 12 Haryana 2238 217 978537 10619 13 Himachal Pradesh 62 4 280596 4134 14 Jammu and Kashmir 65 7 449212 4751 15 Jharkhand 28 429876 5317 16 Karnataka**** 1751 4 3905513 40099 17 Kerala*** 2770 33 6468929 68966 18 Ladakh 3 28014 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 95 12 1030550 10735 21 Maharashtra 961 6 7728628 147840 22 Manipur 17 135083 2120 23 Meghalaya 5 2 92199 1593 24 Mizoram 744 14 225896 696 25 Nagaland 0 34728 760 26 Odisha 133 1278767 9124 27 Puducherry 8 1 163815 1962 28 Punjab 178 6 741612 17748 29 Rajasthan 255 13 1273699 9552 30 Sikkim 3 1 38696 452 31 Tamil Nadu 488 41 3415316 38025 32 Telangana 296 20 787539 4111 33 Tripura 1 99957 922 34 Uttarakhand 460 10 429299 7693 35 Uttar Pradesh 1394 10 2048879 23506 36 West Bengal 301 13 1996651 21201 Total# 17801 821 42530622 523753





