India Coronavirus News: The latest addition of cases took the total caseload in the country to 2,90,89,069 while the death toll in the country rose up to 3,53,528 after the country reported 2,219 fatalities during the same span of time

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a slight rise from yesterday's COVID-19 tally, India, during the last 24 hours, registered over 92,000 fresh COVID-19 infections, which took the country's overall caseload to over 2.90 crores. The death toll due to the deadly virus also climbed up further to reach over 3.53 lakh after over 2,200 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen during the last 24 hours.

The data by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday showed India logged 92,596 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The latest addition of cases took the total caseload in the country to 2,90,89,069 while the death toll in the country rose up to 3,53,528 after the country reported 2,219 fatalities during the same span of time. On June 8, India recorded 86,498 cases, the lowest since April 2 when the country logged 89,129 new cases.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 1,62,664 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,75,04,126 to date. The Health Ministry said that a total of 23,90,58,360 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 27,76,096 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

After battling a brutal second wave for weeks, fresh Covid cases came down below the 3-lakh mark for the first time on May 17 after touching a record high of 4,14,188 on May 7. In the last three weeks, India has recorded over 93,000 deaths.

India registered record fatalities due to Covid-19 on May 21 with 4,529 deaths -- the highest from Covid infection in any country in a day since the coronavirus outbreak was reported in China's Wuhan in December 2019. It surpassed 4,468 deaths in the US on January 12, 2021, and 4,211 in Brazil on April 6, 2021.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan