New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the decline, India on Saturday recorded its lowest single-day spike in the last 70 days after over 84,000 new COVID-19 infections were registered in the country during the last 24 hours. However, the daily deaths again crossed the 4,000-mark after nearly two weeks. The country had reported over 4,000 new fatalities in a day on May 25 last.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday morning, India recorded 84,332 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload in the country to 2,93,59,155, while the death toll climbed up to 3,67,081 after 4,002 fatalities were registered in the country during the same span of time.

The daily infections are the lowest since April 1 when the country recorded over 81,000 new infections of coronavirus. However, the country continued to report a high number of virus-related deaths with 4,002 fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours. The rise has been attributed to the backlog of cases from states like Maharashtra, which alone has reported 2,213 deaths.

The number of active cases further declined to 10,80,690 accounting for 3.68 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.07 per cent. India's active caseload declined to less than 11 lakh after 63 days.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.39 per cent. It has been less than 10 per cent for the 19th consecutive day, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has also declined to 4.94 per cent.

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 30th consecutive day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,79,11,384, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.25 per cent, the data stated.

Tamil Nadu contributed 15,759 cases to the country's daily numbers. It was followed by neighbouring Kerala (14,233 cases) and Karnataka (8,249 cases). Maharashtra, the worst-hit state by the pandemic, reported 11,766 cases, taking its overall tally to 58.87 lakh. The western state reported 2,617 virus-related deaths (2,213 backlog cases) in the last 24 hours.

Delhi on Friday reported 238 new cases of COVID-19 and 504 recoveries, taking the total number of active cases in the city below 4,000. The national capital also recorded 24 deaths - the lowest since April 8.

