New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Showing a decline in new infections, India, during the last 24 hours recorded over 14,000 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 3.42 crore. The death toll in the country, meanwhile, rose to 4.57 lakh after 805 fresh fatalities including 708 from Kerala. The massive increase in the daily deaths came after Kerala revised the Covid deaths data on Friday.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Friday morning, India logged 14,348 new COVID-19 cases taking the total cases in the country to 3,42,46,157. The death toll climbed up to 4,57,191 after 805 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen during the last 24 hours. The ministry said that the daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 35 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 124 consecutive days now.

Of the 708 deaths in Kerala, 56 were reported in the last few days, 542 were those which were not confirmed until June 18 last year due to lack of adequate documentation and 110 were designated as Covid deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and Supreme Court directions.

The active cases in the country meanwhile rose to 1,61,334 on Friday. The active cases comprise 0.47 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. An increase of 345 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.19 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,36,27,632, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.34 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.12 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for last 25 days. The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.18 per cent. It has been below two per cent for the last 35 days, according to the ministry. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 104.82 crore.

Of the total cases reported in India, Kerala reported 7,738 new COVID-19 infections and 708 related deaths which raised the caseload to 49,37,135 and the toll to 30,685. The state had logged 9,445 fresh infections yesterday.

With 5,460 more people recovering from the virus since Wednesday, the total recoveries touched 48,36,928 and the active cases reached 78,122. Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 1,298 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (1,089) and Thrissur (836).

