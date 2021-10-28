New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a slight increase in daily COVID cases, India during the last 24 hours, recorded over 16,000 fresh infections of coronavirus taking the overall caseload in the country to more than 3.42 crore. The death toll meanwhile climbed up to 4.56 lakh after 733 fatalities were recorded during the last 24 hours.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday morning, India, during the last 24 hours, registered 16,156 new COVID-19 cases, which took the total cases in the country to 3,42,31,809. The death toll also rose to 4,56,386 after 733 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen during the last 24 hours. The increase in the daily death toll in the country was recorded after Kerala added 529 backlog deaths to its tally.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 34 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 123 consecutive days now.

Meanwhile, the active cases in the country further declined to 1,60,989, the lowest in 243 days. The active cases comprise 0.47 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. A decrease of 1,672 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.20 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the health ministry said. The weekly positivity rate of 1.19 per cent is less than two per cent for last 34 days. The daily positivity rate of 1.25 per cent is less than two per cent for the last 24 days. At least 17,095 people have recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of people who have recovered is 3,36,14,434.

Of the total new cases in the country, Kerala logged 9,445 new coronavirus cases and 622 related deaths which raised the caseload to 49,29,397 and toll to 29,977. Of the 622 deaths, 93 were reported in the last few days, 330 were those which were not confirmed until June 18 last year due to lack of adequate documentation and 199 were designated as COVID deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and Supreme Court directions.

With 6,723 more people recovering from the virus since Tuesday, the total recoveries touched 48,31,468 and the active cases dropped to 76,554, the release by state government said. Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 1,517 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (1,284), Kozhikode (961) and Thrissur (952).

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan