New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a slight increase in daily infections, India, during the last 24 hours, reported over 67,000 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall caseload in the country to near the grim milestone of the 3-crore mark. The death toll increased subsequently and reached near the 3.82-lakh mark after nearly 2,400 fatalities were registered in the country during the span of 24 hours.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday morning, India recorded 67,208 fresh COVID-19 infections taking the overall caseload in the country to 2,97,00,313, while the death toll crossed another grim milestone of 3.81 lakh and reached 3,81,903 after the country witnessed 2,330 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The active caseload in the country further declined to below the 9-lakh mark and reached 8,26,740, comprising 2.78 per cent of the total infections, after over 1.03 lakh discharges were recorded from across the country. This is the lowest active caseload in the country in the last 71 days. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.93 per cent.

A net decline of 38,692 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. As many as 19,31,249 tests were conducted on Wednesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 38,52,38,220.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.48 per cent. It has been less than 5 per cent for 10 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 3.99 per cent. Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 35th consecutive day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,84,91,670, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.29 per cent, the data stated.

Pregnant and postpartum women were more severely affected during the second wave of COVID-19 as compared to the first with symptomatic cases and the case fatality rate being significantly higher among this category this year, according to a study by ICMR.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday said cases related to pregnant and postpartum women during the first wave (April 1, 2020 - January 31, 2021) and during the second wave (February 1, 2021, to May 14) of the pandemic in India were compared.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan