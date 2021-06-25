New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The daily COVID-19 cases in India have been showing a downward trend for the last few weeks indicating that the second wave of the deadly virus has receded significantly. Continuing with the decline, India, during the last 24 hours, registered over 511,000 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall caseload in the country to over 3,01 crore. The death toll in the country has also reached near the grim milestone of the 4-lakh mark after more than 1,400 fatalities were reported from across the in the same span of time.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Friday morning, the country recorded 51,667 fresh coronavirus infections which increased the total cases in the country to 3,01,34,445. The death toll due to the deadly pathogen also climbed to 3,93,310 following the deaths of 1,329 patients during the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the active caseload in the country further declined and reached 6,12,868 after 64,527 recoveries were reported from across the country.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan