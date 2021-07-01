India recorded 48,786 new cases of COVID-19 taking the total cases in the country to 3,04,11,634, while the death rose to 3,99,459 after 1,005 fatalities were recorded within the last 24 hours.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a slight uptick from yesterday's new COVID-19 cases, India during the last 24 hours recorded nearly 49,000 fresh COVID infections taking the overall caseload in the country to near 3.04 crore. The death toll due to the deadly virus also climbed near the grim milestone of the 4-lakh mark after over 1,000 deaths were registered in the country during the same span of time.

On June 30, India recorded 817 fatalities due to the coronavirus, the lowest since April 10. The death figures have crossed the 1,000-mark once again after three days. This is the 13th consecutive day in the last two months when the toll has been below the 2,000-mark

The active cases have further declined to 5,23,257 comprising 1.72 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.97 per cent. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.54 per cent. It has been less than five per cent for 24 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.64 per cent.

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 49th consecutive day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,94,88,918, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.31 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28. 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan