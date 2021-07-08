Meanwhile, after receding significantly for over a month, the active caseload in the country registered a slight increase and reached 4,60,704 against yesterday's 4,59,920.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Registering a spike in daily COVID cases for the second consecutive day, India, during the last 24 hours registered nearly 46,000 new coronavirus infections taking the overall caseload in the country to more than 3.07 crore. The death toll due to the COVID-19 also climbed up to 4.05 lakh after over 800 fatalities were recorded in the same span of time.

According to the official data by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday morning, India recorded 45,892 new COVID-19 cases taking the total cases in the country to 3,07,09,557. The death toll also rose to 4,05,028 after 87 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, after receding significantly for nearly two months, the active caseload in the country registered a slight increase and reached 4,60,704 against yesterday's 4,59,920. An increase of 784 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

The number of active cases comprises 1.50 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.18 per cent, data updated by the ministry at 8 am showed.

This came after the country recorded more new infections than the daily discharges. As per the data, a total of 44,291 recoveries has been reported during the last 24 hours, while 45,892 new cases were registered. The total recoveries in the country now stand at 2,98,43,825.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.42 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for 17 consecutive days, the ministry said. The weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.37 per cent, it added. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,98,43,825, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.32 per cent.

The 817 new fatalities include 326 from Maharashtra, 148 from Kerala and 75 from Karnataka. A total of 4,05,028 deaths have been reported so far in the country. This includes 1,23,857 from Maharashtra, 35,601 from Karnataka, 33,196 from Tamil Nadu, 25,005 from Delhi, 22,666 from Uttar Pradesh, 17,850 from West Bengal and 16,141 from Punjab.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan