As per the data by the health ministry, the active cases have declined to 4,58,727, comprising 1.49 per cent of the total infections. A decrease of 1,977 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Continuing with a slight rise, India, during the last 24 hours, logged over 43,000 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall caseload in the country to over 3.07 crore. The death toll in the country also witnessed an increase after over 900 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen during the same span of time. The fresh fatalities took the death toll in the country to near 4.06 lakh.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Friday morning, India reported 43,393 new COVID-19 cases which took the total cases in the country to 3,07,52,950, meanwhile the death toll due to the coronavirus also climbed up to 4,05,939 after 911 fatalities were reported in a day from across the country.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.19 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.42 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for 18 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.36 per cent, the data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,98,88,284, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.32 per cent, according to the health ministry data.

Meanwhile, the government, while giving a brief snapshot of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in North East India, said that 80 per cent of new cases in India reported from 90 districts and 14 out of 90 districts are from North-Eastern states.

The government said that the authorities have supported North Eastern States by following a proactive, pre-emptive, graded approach for fighting the COVID pandemic. He also shared the details of active cases and the status of vaccination drives in the North Eastern States.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting on Friday to review the augmentation and availability of medical oxygen across the country, government sources said. PM Modi has been holding a number of meetings in this regard amid apprehensions of a third wave of the pandemic.

With many places complaining of oxygen shortage in hospitals during the peak of the second COVID-19 wave in April-May, the Union government has been taking measures in coordination with states to boost its production and supply.

