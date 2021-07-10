This is the second instance in the last 14 days when the country witnessed over 1,000 deaths in a day. India had last reported over 1,000 deaths on June 30 when the country witnessed 1,005 fatalities in a day.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a slight decrease from yesterday, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded nearly 43,000 new COVID-19 cases taking the total caseload in the country to over 3.07 crore. The death toll in the country also climbed up to 4.07 lakh after over 1,200 fatalities were reported in the country during the same span of time.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday morning, a total of 42,766 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the country during the last 24 hours. The latest spike in cases took the total cases in the country to 3,07,95,716. Meanwhile, the death toll due to the deadly pathogen also rose to 4,07,145 after 1,206 COVID fatalities were recorded from across the country during the last 24 hours.

As per the health ministry's data, the active cases in the country have declined to 4,55,033 comprising 1.48 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.20 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.19 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for 19 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.34 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,99,33,538, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.32 per cent, the data stated.

Meanwhile, experts suggest that the COVID-19 virus, just like Influenza, will subsequently reach its endemic stage, that is, it will always be present in a certain population or region. They added that mutations are normal, and there is nothing to panic about.

Dr Samiran Panda, head, Division of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases, Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) said, "The COVID-19 virus will reach its endemic stage like Influenza after a while and then vulnerable population may have to take the vaccine shot annually."

"Influenza, commonly known as flu, was a pandemic 100 years ago but today it is endemic. Similarly, in the case of COVID-19, we expect that it will gradually become endemic from its current state of being a pandemic. Currently, we recommend the elderly to take annual flu shots. As the influenza virus keeps on mutating, we simultaneously make minor changes in the vaccine. So, there is no need to panic," he added.

