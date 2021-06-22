India, during the last 24 hours, recorded 42,640 fresh COVID-19 infections taking the overall caseload in the country to 2,99,77,861, while the death toll rose to 3,89,302 after 1,167 fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Witnessing a massive decline in new COVID-19 cases, India, during the last 24 hours recorded less than 42,000 COVID-19 infections after a gap of three months. The death toll due to the deadly virus also climbed up to near 3.90 lakh after over 1,100 new fatalities were registered from across the country in a span of 24 hours. The country recorded less than 1,200 deaths in the day after over two months.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday morning, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded 42,640 fresh COVID-19 infections taking the overall caseload in the country to 2,99,77,861, while the death toll rose to 3,89,302 after 1,167 fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours.

This is the lowest single-day spike in new COVID-19 cases India has recorded in the last 91 days. The country had reported less than 42,000 new cases on March 22, 202, when 40,715 fresh infections were recorded from across the country. The daily deaths are the lowest since April 14 when the country witnessed 1,038 fatalities in a day.

As per the data, the active cases in the country also fell below 7 lakh after 79 days. The active cases have further declined to 6,62,521, comprising 2.21 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.49 per cent. A net decline of 40,366 cases has been recorded in the caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate has declined to 2.56 per cent. It has been less than 5 per cent for 15 consecutive days, the ministry said. The weekly positivity rate has declined to 3.21 per cent.

Recoveries continued to outnumber daily new cases for 40 consecutive days. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,89,26,038, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.30 per cent, the data stated.

Meanwhile, India administered 86,16,373 COVID-19 vaccine doses on Monday, the highest-ever single day vaccination in the world so far, the Union Health Ministry informed today. Thus India has vaccinated more than the population of New Zealand in a single day.

As the new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from Monday, in a landmark achievement, 86,16,373 have been administered on the first day of the new phase of COVID-19 Vaccination. This is the highest single-day number of jabs in the world.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan